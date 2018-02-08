Advertisement
 Added on February 8, 2018  Judy Rae

Beach sports – SBBC/RiderShack contest

The South Bay Boardrider/RiderShack surf contest on Sunday, Jan. 21  in El Porto enjoyed near perfect conditions with doublehead outside sets feeding inside reforms that ran the length of the contest zones. The outside sets were generally closing out, but inside the waves provided plenty of workable faces.

Photos by Steve Gaffney

by Judy Rae

