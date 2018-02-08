Beach sports – SBBC/RiderShack contest

Every Thursday, Barclay Roach plays a variety of music that is as head-spinning as it is head-bobbing. From punk to jazz, the South Bay Jam has evolved over the past year to incorporate a rotating crew of dozens of musicians and hundreds of songs.…
Despite mid game rule changes, end zone line disputes and fake flag plays, the annual Super Bowl Sunday Feeble Bowl 50 and Older Flag Football Championship ended amicably, with all players able to leave the Mira Costa High School field after the game under their own power …
The South Bay Boardrider/RiderShack surf contest on Sunday, Jan. 21 in El Porto enjoyed near perfect conditions with doublehead outside sets feeding inside reforms that ran the length of the contest zones. The outside sets were generally closing out, but inside the waves provided plenty of workable faces.
Photos by Steve Gaffney
Early morning setup.
Beck Adler, second place juniors (18 and under).
Chad Parks, third place juniors (18 and under).
Kai Kushner, fourth place groms (under 12).
Bethany Zelasko, first place open women.
Roi Kanazawa, first place juniors (under 18).
Greg McEwen, first place legends and open longboard.
Parker Browning, second place open men.
Groms loving the ocean.
Joey Samuelian, fifth place juniors (18 and under)
Eddie Lester, first place open men.
Miles Gaffney, third place junior longboard (18 and under)
Adele Bouvet, first place assisted groms.
