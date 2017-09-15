Beach sports – Founders Remembered, Youngster takes over Labor Day four-man

The 60th annual 17th Street Hermosa Beach Labor Day Weekend Invitational Four-man Volleyball tournament was dedicated began Saturday morning with a moment of silence in memory of former 16th Street player Sean Smith, who passed away, at age 52, in April, at his home in Hawaii after surfing in the morning and playing volleyball in the afternoon.

Then tournament founders Bob Courtney, Norm Green, Hal Ormondroyd, Sam Tattu and Jim Graham were introduced. In the finals, a team led by21-year-old, 6-foot-7 Devon Burki, backed by MVP Mike Derouin, Shane Taugner and James Chops, faced a team led by AVP veteran Jason Raney. At the side change, Burki’s team was down 8-1. Then Burki’s young legs and 7-foot wingspan took charge. His team surged to win 15-12.

On Monday, 16th Street women players hosted the 18th annual Bikini Four-Woman Tournament. USC beach volleyball player Emily Young used her powerful swing to lead teammates Elaine Dodson, Shannon Sneed and Bridget Lambert to the finals. But a better balanced team, led by former UC Riverside outside hitter Val Bueno (and veterinarian at VCA Coast Animal Hospital in Hermosa), with backup from Shelly Norman, Katrina Zawojski and Netty Polk, prevailed to win the tournament.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Devon Burki unloads against Jeff Urth in the semifinals. Jeff Urth clears Devon Burki’s block. 60th Annual 17th Street Labor Day Weekend Volleyball champions James Chops, Shane Taugner, Devon Burki, MVP Mike Derouin and team owner Bobby Jones.. Bob Courtney recalls the tournaments founding in 1957, flanked by Kevin Campbell (son of tournament co-founder Lee Campbell) and co-founders Hal Ormondroyd, Jim Graham, Sam Tattu and Norm Green. Falyn Fonoimoana duels at the net. 18th Labor Day Weekend Bikini Volleyball Tournament champions Shelly Norman, Val Bueno, Katrina Zawojski and Netty Polk. Annie Welch goes up against Audrey Titus. Volleyball photographer and 17th Street veteran Robi Hutas. Jon Hackett meets Jason Raney in the semi-finals.