Added on August 11, 2017 Judy Rae Beach Volleyball , Hermosa Beach , newsletter
Beach Sports – 49th Annual Seawright Tourney in HB
The 49th Annual Seawright Volleyball tournament, held at 28th Street in front of the former Strand home of Hermosa Pioneers Bonnie and Roy Seawright,, drew 32 four-player teams. Many of the players second and third generation Seawright veterans. The Seawright Memorial Award was presented to Dave Lucero, who began playing in the tournament in 1977.
Photos by Chris Miller
You must be logged in to post a comment Login