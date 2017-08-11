Beach Sports – 49th Annual Seawright Tourney in HB

The 49th Annual Seawright Volleyball tournament, held at 28th Street in front of the former Strand home of Hermosa Pioneers Bonnie and Roy Seawright,, drew 32 four-player teams. Many of the players second and third generation Seawright veterans. The Seawright Memorial Award was presented to Dave Lucero, who began playing in the tournament in 1977.

Photos by Chris Miller

Over 100 players competed in the 49th Annual Seawright Volleyball Tournament. Many of the Seawright tourney players were third generation. Dave Lucero accepts the Seawright Memorial trophy from Annie Seawright. Annie Seawright-Newton with 2017 Seawright tourney champions Mike Doll, Clint Coe, Jay Gleason, and Nick Palmer. The Schneider family competed in memory of Doug Schneider, who died in motorcycle accident two years ago.