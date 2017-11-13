Beach people – Redondo Riviera Village Hosts annual Trick or Treat

Skechers President Michael Greenberg expressed just one regret at the the Ninth Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk on Sunday, October 29. Tommy Lasorda, the Friendship Walk’s most popular supporter was absent for the first time in the Walks nine year history. But Greenberg wasn’t nearly as disappointed as Lasorda would be that day. …
Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday, in El Porto.…
Hundreds of people filled Catalina Avenue for Riviera Village’s annual Halloween Trick or Treat.The street was closed to cars and retailers and restaurants provide the treats for one of Redondo Beach’s most popular traditions..
Photos by David Mendez
Azareel Arzate ( pictured) and her mother Norma Gonzales spent three weeks creating this Dia de los Muertos-inspired dress.
Mick Mohuchy, as Jon Snow, and Gretchen Mohuchy, as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, lead their brood down Catalina Avenue.
Dodgers fans Jennifer Embler and Stevie Ruiz as Justin Turner and Jackie Robinson. The Dodgers would go on to win Game Six of the World Series against the Houston Astros later that night.
The Strutzenberg family.
Julian Sarmiento and family training to be Pokemon masters.
Ken Thompson, of Redondo Beach, joked that the candy he handed out in his Colonel Sanders costume “tasted like chicken.”
The Richard family is no stranger to annual group costumes, dressing this year as the Scooby Doo gang.
The Maryn, Melanie, Braxton and Bryan Purcell family interpret Star Wars across the generations, alongside Oscar, their family dog.
RB RV Beauty and Beast: Lennon and Evan Miller as Belle and the Beast.
