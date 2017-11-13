Advertisement
 Added on November 13, 2017  Judy Rae  

Beach people – Redondo Riviera Village Hosts annual Trick or Treat

Hundreds of people filled Catalina Avenue for Riviera Village’s annual Halloween Trick or Treat.The street was closed to cars and retailers and restaurants provide the treats for one of Redondo Beach’s most popular traditions..

Photos by David Mendez

 

by Judy Rae

