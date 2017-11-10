Advertisement
Beach people – Pumpkins in the park

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Park jumpstarted Halloween on Saturday, October 14 with its 11th Annual Pumpkins in the park festival at Edith Rodaway Friendship Park. The day included a costume parade, face painting, Rotarian hotdogs and free pumpkins. For more information about Friends of the Park visit hbfop.org.

Photos by Kevin Cody

