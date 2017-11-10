Beach people – Pumpkins in the park

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Park jumpstarted Halloween on Saturday, October 14 with its 11th Annual Pumpkins in the park festival at Edith Rodaway Friendship Park. The day included a costume parade, face painting, Rotarian hotdogs and free pumpkins. For more information about Friends of the Park visit hbfop.org.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Penelope Rose De Leon Lopez, 10 months with Hermosa Beach Police Public Service Officer Dio Vela. Arisa Muro, 3, of Redondo Beach and Emery Ludwick, 3, of Hermosa Beach. Rachael and Tom Thompson, with daughters Vivian, 4, and Natalie, 7, of Torrance. London Dingle, 6, of Redondo Beach, gets a Minnie Mouse face paint by Elizabeth Hernandez. Zeke Stockwell, 1, is a seventh generation Hermosan. His great grandmother Victoria Marchett Mann turned 100 last March Bicycle raffle winner Jamie Lee with Friends of the Park’s Karen Kink and Steve Francis. Hermosa Rotarians Jamie Lee and Craig Schleicher served free hot dogs. Layla Hosley, 5 with grandma Jana and mom Camille. Dad Jason works for Hermosa Community Services.