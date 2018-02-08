Beach people – Hoffman Lewis honored by Hermosa Chamber

Pete Hoffman and Maureen Lewis were recognized as the Hermosa Beach Man and Woman of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards and officers’ installation dinner last month. Hoffman is a member of the planning commission and chair of the Department of Urban and Environmental Studies at Loyola Marymount University. Lewis is a member of Hermosa’s Parks and Recreation Commission and recently retired as director of e-commerce at Belkin International.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Thelma Greenwald, a chamber member for over five decades, and daughter Roberta Greenwald-Perkins. Hermosa Beach 2018 Woman of the year Maureen Lewis with 2017 Woman of the Year Jackie Flaherty. Hermosa Beach 2018 Man of the Year Pete Hoffman with 2017 Man of the Year Ryan Nowicki. Mayor Jeff Duclos swears in new chamber board members (from left) resident Robert Jones, Beach House general manager Marje Bennett, builder Rick Koenig, and former council members Carolyn Petty and Kathy Dunbabin. Maureen Lewis expresses her appreciation. Looking on are 2017 Woman of the Year Jackie Flaherty and Chamber CEO Maureen Ferguson. Mayor Jeff Duclos congratulates Man and Woman of the Year Pete Hoffman and Maureen Lewis ((second and third from left). Looking on (from left) are Council Member Stacey Armato, Chamber CEO Maureen Ferguson and Council Member Hany Fangary. Hermosa Beach Women of the Year Kathy Dunbabin (2002), Alice Villalobos (2017), Maureen Lewis (2018) and Janice Brittain (2015).