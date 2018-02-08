Advertisement
Beach people – Hoffman Lewis honored by Hermosa Chamber

Pete Hoffman and Maureen Lewis were recognized as the Hermosa Beach Man and Woman of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards and officers’ installation dinner last month. Hoffman is a member of the planning commission and chair of the Department of Urban and Environmental Studies at Loyola Marymount University. Lewis is a member of Hermosa’s Parks and Recreation Commission and recently retired as director of e-commerce at Belkin International.

Photos by Kevin Cody

