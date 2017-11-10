Beach people – Former Vice President Biden visits Manhattan, Redondo

Torrance Memorial supporters had the opportunity to meet personally with former Vice President Joseph Biden during a reception at Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach on Tuesday, October 24. Following the reception, Biden addressed Distinguished Speaker Series subscribers at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.
Photos by Deidre Davidson
Laura Schenasi, Kathleen Parks, Judy Gassner, Kim Vallee, Ann Zimmerman and Jonathan Beutler.
Sam Sheth, Bharti Sheth, Joe Biden, Rehka Sheth and Kay Sheth.
Kay Sheth, Pat Lucy, Judy Leach, Sherry Kramer and Charlotte Lesser.
Brett Dillenberg, Mark Lurie, MD, Kate Crane, Milan Smith and Karla Burns.
Kathy Winterhalder, Sally Eberhard, Craig Leach and Judy Gassner.
Mark Lurie, MD, Joe Biden, Barbara Lurie.
David and Barbara Bentley, Isabella and Michael Levine.
Colleen Farrell, Christy Abraham, Ann O’Brien, Sherry Kramer, Ann Zimmerman, Sandy VandenBerge.
Kate Crane and the Honorable Milan Smith.
Damira and Milo Basic with Joe Biden.
Randy and Luke Dauchot and Joe Biden.
Carol and Karl McMillen with Joe Biden.
