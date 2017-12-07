Beach people – Community gathers for Annual Mama Liz Thanksgiving dinner

Over 50 cooked turkeys and even more pies were delivered to the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis and Rotary halls Thanksgiving morning. The donated fixings were just enough to serve the more than 400 guests who attended the 35th Annual Absolutely Free Mama Liz Thanksgiving Dinner. The dinner is organized each year by Berkshire Hathaway Realtor Donna Dawick and the Easy Reader staff. Readers donate cooked turkeys. Sandpipers donates the pies. Real Estate West Realtor Jonathan Coleman, of the band Abracadabra, organizes local musicians who perform throughout the day. Dennis “Balloon Man” Forel and Vince “Bubbles” Ray entertains the kids. Hermosa Celebrations’ Sandy and Michael decorate the Kiwanis Hall with brightly colored, helium balloons. This year’s chefs were Enrique and Ava Ramirez and rolls were donated by Panera Bread. Hermosa Kiwanis made their hall available for the diners and the neighboring Hermosa Rotary Club donated use of its kitchen for carving the turkeys.

Photos by Kevin Cody