Beach holidays – Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting

South Bay fire fighters fought for 33 unbroken hours to protect homes threatened by the Thomas Fire in Ventura County this week, Area G (South Bay) Strike Team coordinator and Manhattan Beach Battalion Chief Mike Boyd said Wednesday morning.…
Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was rescued by fellow surfers after being slammed to the bottom by a large wave and breaking his neck Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach. Klauer was taken to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center, where on Monday, he was listed as being in stable condition.…
The Cannery Row Art Gallery in the cavernous warehouse of a former Redondo Beach wood mill, passed into South Bay folklore in 2010, after two decades of now legendary exhibits. On Saturday, Dec. 2, Cannery Row artist and owner Richard Stevens, with help from Peggy Zask, owner of SoLa (South Bay Contemporary), reassembled the artists and their work.…
