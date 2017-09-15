Beach food – Tasting and Tippling at Bite at the Beach

The Manhattan Chamber breathed new life into tasting and tippling events three years ago by emphasizing craft beers rather than wine at its annual Bite at the Beach. This year’s Bite at the Beach was held August 19 on the streets of New York at the MBS Media Campus. It helped that the South Bay is home to a dozen of the country’s best craft breweries. Participating breweries included HopSaint, King Harbor, Strand, The Dudes, Zymurgy Brew Works and newcomer Los Angeles Ale Works. Worth food pairings were offered by offered by local restaurants, who included Baran’s 2239, Sausal, Zinc at the Shade, Second Story at Belamar, In-Naba, Fresh Brothers Pizza and Playa Hermosa.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Bartender Jeff Perperas and brewmaster Brian Brewer, Hop Saint. Kristie Bjorklund, Laura Valley, King Harbor Brewing. Calvin Segovia, Henry Gonzalez, Fresh Brothers Pizza. Brian Herbertson, Simmzy's. Shun Hosoi, I-Naba, Manhattan Beach. Mark Lipps, Manhattan Chamber CEO. David Bulzkowski, So. Cal Gas VP of Gas Engineering and Major Projects. Chef Tyler Gugliotta, Baran's 2239. Sheena Mariano, Second Story, Belamar Hotel. Bruna Franke, Lido di Manhattan. Barry and Kathy Fisher, Grow. Steve Roberts, Hop Saint and Clarity Mackay and Billy Lansing, Playa Hermosa.