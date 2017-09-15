Advertisement
 Added on September 15, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Beach food – Tasting and Tippling at Bite at the Beach

The Manhattan Chamber breathed new life into tasting and tippling events three years ago by emphasizing craft beers rather than wine at its annual Bite at the Beach. This year’s Bite at the Beach was held August 19 on the streets of New York at the MBS Media Campus. It helped that the South Bay is home to a dozen of the country’s best craft breweries. Participating breweries included HopSaint, King Harbor, Strand, The Dudes, Zymurgy Brew Works and newcomer Los Angeles Ale Works. Worth food pairings were offered by offered by local restaurants, who included Baran’s 2239, Sausal, Zinc at the Shade, Second Story at Belamar, In-Naba, Fresh Brothers Pizza and Playa Hermosa. 

Photos by Kevin Cody

by Kevin Cody

