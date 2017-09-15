Beach food – Hermosa Kiwanis Taste of the Beach

Over two dozen local restaurants, breweries and wineries participated in the Ninth Annual Taste of the Beach, presented by the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club on the Community Center patio on Sunday, August 20. The Brian Sisson Trio performed. The Kiwanis’ motto is “Serving the children of the world, one child, one community at a time.” Individuals interested in joining the club are encouraged to visit HermosaKiwanis.org.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Java Man’s Daniel Nava and daughter Yocelyn with Dency Nelson. Martha Diez, Bob McEachen and Julie Chertow. Alice Villalobos, Yvonne Amarillas and Kathy McCurdy. Richard Chertow and Adrienne Slaughter. Chef Rafael Solorzano, owner of Salsa Verdes in Palos Verdes Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ’s Doug Howarth. Laurel Tavern's Sage Adkins and Chef Roger Hayot. North End's Servando and Cecilio Villigana. Greenbelt's Casey Keohane. Robano's Fernando Chong. Laurel Tavern's Lee Farrell and Hermosa Chamber CEO Kimberlee MacMullan.