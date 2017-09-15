Advertisement
Beach food – Hermosa Kiwanis Taste of the Beach

Over two dozen local restaurants, breweries and wineries participated in the Ninth Annual Taste of the Beach, presented by the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club on the Community Center patio on Sunday, August 20. The Brian Sisson Trio performed. The Kiwanis’ motto is “Serving the children of the world, one child, one community at a time.” Individuals interested in joining the club are encouraged to visit HermosaKiwanis.org.

Photos by Kevin Cody

