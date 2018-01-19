Beach Cities Sports: Flag football, running, softball and more

Running: Registration is ongoing for the 40th Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K/5K Run/Walk, to be held Sunday, Feb. 4 and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. The event includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo, a Baby Buggy 10K, Kids Run, pre-race Costume Contest presented by the King Harbor Association and Michelob Ultra Post Race Hospitality Area. Participants receive a finisher medal and T-shirt with custom awards presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. Entry fees are $35 (5K), $40 (10K) and $10 (Kids Run). To register visit Redondo10K.com.

Registration is open for the 15th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 17 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Fitness: Redondo Union High School will be hosting a Youth Speed, Agility and Strength Camp for 10-14 year olds interested in all sports. Camps are held Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. from January 30 through April 4. All campers need the AB Membership ($16) via AAU online. To register for the camp, visit southbaygridiron.com.

Softball: The Greater South Bay Catholic Co-ed Adult (Ages 18+) Softball League is looking for players for its 2018 season. Games are held on Sunday afternoons from February through June in Torrance. Singles and couples are welcome with a special need for female players. Contact Fred Lawler (714) 369-9516 or fredlawler@hotmail.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament featuring 1,024 teams and four Pro Teams commencing in March 2018. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and the America’s Bracket. The four Pro Teams, consisting of professional and collegiate athletes will be captained by Michael Vick, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Marshall Faulk and a soon to be announced “outside the box” tandem. To register, teams must have a roster of between seven and twelve players. Fee is $99 per team plus $99 per player (minimum $792 per team). Participants will have the opportunity to recoup their $99 registration fee by winning their first two games, with larger prizes available as the tournament progresses. The tournament begins with regional qualifiers including Irvine April 7-8. All athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23, 2018. For more information visit americanflag.football.