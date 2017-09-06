Beach Cities Sports: Beach volleyball, rowing, running and more

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball will host Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5 – Oct. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. $65 per clinic with discounts for five or more. Club season tryouts for girls in grades 6-8 (youth) and 9-12 (high school) will be held at Marine Avenue courts Sundays Sept. 10 and 17 from 9-11 a.m. Cost is $40. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

Following a successful summer on the sand courts, Mira Costa 2017 graduates Alexia Inman and Sunny Villapando were named American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America Honorable Mention for Beach Volleyball. Inman is playing beach volleyball for UC Berkeley while Villapando is playing for Stanford. The former teammates join Pepperdine junior Skylar Caputo (1st team) and UC Berkeley sophomore Emma Smith (Honorable Mention) as former Mira Costa players honored by the AVCA.

Volleyball: Manhattan Beach Surf Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for boys ages 12-18 from Friday – Sunday, Sept. 8-10 at American Martyrs Gym, 624 15th St., Manhattan Beach. $30. For more information and times for each age group, visit mbsurfvb.com.

Fundraising: The third annual “Row for a Reason” is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16 at Body One Fitness, 201 Herondo St. in Redondo Beach. 5 p.m. Friday raising funds for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Each $50 donation ensures a half hour time slot. To register visit rowforareason.org. For more information email info@rowforareason.org or call 310-379-5425.

Running: The Kings Care Foundation holds the LA Kings Beach Cities 5K/10K benefiting the Hydrocephalus Association Saturday, Sept. 9. Hosted by King’s alumnus and radio analyst Daryl Evans, the race begins in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Opening ceremony begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 7:45 a.m. and the 10K at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $55 for the 5K and $65 for the 10K, with a combo race being $80. To register go to lakings.com/race.

The 40th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K is Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Approximately 4,000 runners will take to the city streets on the moderate to slightly difficult course that finishes just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. $35 (adults) and $30 (youth under 15). Add $5 after Sept. 25. Online registration at mb10k.com closes Oct. 1 at midnight. Walk-in registration is available at Village Runner, 1840 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. through Oct. 6. No race day registration. The completely volunteer-run event profits local schools, fitness-related recreation projects and college scholarships. For more information visit mb10k.com or cal 310-374-2397.