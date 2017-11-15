Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, fitness, running and more

Running: G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. T-shirts, goodie bags and raffle prizes for pre-registered participants. Entry fee is $25 ($20 for Kids Run). For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

The 38th annual Harry Sutter Memorial Turkey Trot 3-Mile Fun Run will be held Thursday. Nov. 23 beginning at the Sam’s Club parking lot at 2601 Skypark Drive in Torrance. Registration is $30 and available online through Nov. 21 (add $5 thereafter). Visit TorranceCA.Gov/TurkeyTrot for more information.

The annual winter Manhattan Beach 5K has expanded to two events this year beginning with the Glowtide 5K on Saturday, Dec. 15 followed by the New Year’s Eve Fun Run on Sunday, Dec. 31. Both races, which are lit by glow sticks, begin at 5:30 p.m. Entry fees are $35 per race or $60 for both. Pre-registrants receive glow necklaces and commemorative T-shirts. To register, visit mb5k.com.

Registration is ongoing for the 40th Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K/5K Run/Walk, to be held Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. The event includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo, a Baby Buggy 10K, Kids Run, pre-race Costume Contest presented by the King Harbor Association and Michelob Ultra Post Race Hospitality Area. Participants receive a finisher medal and T-shirt with custom awards presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. Entry fees are $30 (5K), $35 (10K) and $10 (Kids Run). To register visit Redondo10K.com.

Basketball: Dave Miller, former NBA/College coach and Emmy Award winning NBA basketball analyst will hosting holiday basketball camps for boys and girls ages 5-14 at the Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. The Thanksgiving Camp runs Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 20-22 and the Christmas Camp will run Friday through Sunday, Dec. 22-24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Applications available at mvpcamp.com. For more information, call (424) 200-0697.

Fitness: Prank Monkey will be holding a Pre-Turkey Burn Fitness Competition at Thrill Athletics, 200 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Coaches from Thrill will draft their teams after a short combine and then compete for prizes. Cost is $30 per person. Visit PrankMonkey.org.