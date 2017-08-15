Beach Charity – Walk with Sally

The Beacon of Light Award, honoring individuals who work throughout the year for Walk with Sally, was presented to Suzanne Sharer and Bob McDaniels at the charity’s annual White Light White Night fundraiser on June 22, at the Top of the Plaza at Continental Park. McDaniels mother was diagnosed with cancer when he was 11. The couple owns South Bay Automation in Manhattan Beach. The Lifetime Friendship Award was presented to mentor Chris Martinez and his mentee Patrick. Martinez lost his father to pancreatic cancer. Chris and Patrick were matched in 2012 when 13-year old Patrick and his sister were in the throes of their mother’s 4-year battle with cancer, a battle she unfortunately lost. The 11th Annual White Light White Night raised nearly $400,000. Over 1,000 guests, dressed in white, attended the event, which supports the organization’s work with children whose parents or siblings suffer from cancer. The white theme was selected by founder Nick Arquette because his mother, the program’s namesake, believed in the healing power of white light.

For more information visit WalkWithSally.org.

Photos by Shelley Crawford, Adrienne Slaughter and Walk with Sally