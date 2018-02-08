Advertisement
 Added on February 8, 2018  Judy Rae  

Beach charity – South Bay Chili Cook-Off

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

The annual South Bay Chili Cook-off on January 27 pitted nine local restaurants in a throwdown over the best chili. Community members gathered at Manhattan Beach Fire House No. 1, sampled the offerings, and bid on silent auction items. In a close contest, the 900 Club’s white bean chili took home first prize, while the spicy offering from Baran’s 2239 was deemed the “Fireman’s Favorite.” The event, organized by the Neptunian Woman’s Club, raises money for the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

 

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login