Beach charity – South Bay Chili Cook-Off
The annual South Bay Chili Cook-off on January 27 pitted nine local restaurants in a throwdown over the best chili. Community members gathered at Manhattan Beach Fire House No. 1, sampled the offerings, and bid on silent auction items. In a close contest, the 900 Club’s white bean chili took home first prize, while the spicy offering from Baran’s 2239 was deemed the “Fireman’s Favorite.” The event, organized by the Neptunian Woman’s Club, raises money for the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Burn Foundation.
Photos by Ryan McDonald
