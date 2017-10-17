Advertisement
 Ryan McDonald  

Beach charity – ‘Not Alone Star’ Paddle-out

Hundreds of people gathered at the Hermosa Pier on Oct. 1 for the Not Alone Star Paddle Paddle-out to. The event was organized by resident Betsy Ryan, who coined the name following Hurricane Harvey in honor of Texas’ “Lone Star State” nickname, and raised money for victims of the recent spate of hurricanes in the Atlantic. Participants took surfboards out to the water just beyond the pier’s end, while others stood on the pier and formed a star. A drone piloted by Suzi Paine and Joey Anderson captured the image from above. To purchase one of the drone images or donate money, go to: http://notalonestar.com/.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

