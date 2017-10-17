Beach charity – ‘Not Alone Star’ Paddle-out

Hundreds of people gathered at the Hermosa Pier on Oct. 1 for the Not Alone Star Paddle Paddle-out to. The event was organized by resident Betsy Ryan, who coined the name following Hurricane Harvey in honor of Texas’ “Lone Star State” nickname, and raised money for victims of the recent spate of hurricanes in the Atlantic. Participants took surfboards out to the water just beyond the pier’s end, while others stood on the pier and formed a star. A drone piloted by Suzi Paine and Joey Anderson captured the image from above. To purchase one of the drone images or donate money, go to: http://notalonestar.com/.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Jani Lange, City Council members Jeff Duclos, Carolyn Petty, Justin Massey and Hany Fangary, event Betsy Ryan, and artist Paul Roustan gather at the foot of the Pier. Local musician Kevin Sousa tries to relax before singing the National Anthem on top of a Hermosa Beach fire truck. The Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach Fire Departments use their ladders to suspend an extra-large American flag while Kevin Sousa sings the anthem. Members of several Hermosa Beach girl scout troops assisted with the event. Dr. Alice Villalobos and husband Ira Lifland, left, scan the sky for the drone above. Trent Larson, left, and Not Alone Star supporters show off their stars. Morgan Sliff holding two surfboards as she chats with Councilmember Hany Fangary; Sliff had let Fangary borrow one of her boards for the event.