Beach charity – Lasorda misses Friendship Walk, and third World Series ring

Skechers President Michael Greenberg expressed just one regret at the the Ninth Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. Tommy Lasorda, the Friendship Walk’s most popular supporter was absent for the first time in the Walks nine year history. But Greenberg wasn’t nearly as disappointed as Lasorda would be that day. He was attending the World Series in Houston, with hopes of winning his third World Series ring. The former Dodger general manager led his teams to championships in 1981 and 1988. That night the Dodgers lost a heartbreaking, and ultimately decisive, 10 inning game, 13 to 12. But even with Lasorda absent, it wasn’t a bad day for the Friendship Walk. Over 12,000 walkers helped raise over $1.8 million for local education foundations and the Friendship Foundation, which provides peer group mentoring for disadvantaged children. Since the Friendship Walk was founded in 2009, it has raised nearly $10 million. For more information about the Friendship Foundation visit FriendshipFoundation.com.

Photos by Brad Jacobson

The Abbot family. Rabbi Yossi Mintz of the Friendship Foundation with Manhattan Beach Council Members Amy Howorth, Richard Montgomery and Nancy Campbell. Sugar Ray Leonard, “Dancing with Stars” host Brooke Burke-Charvet, Skechers President Michael Greenberg and trainer Denise Austin support the walk every year. Skechers founder Robert Greenberg and Sugar Ray Leonard. Team Born Legend. The Redondo Beach Ed Foundation turned out in force.