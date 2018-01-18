Advertisement
 Added on January 18, 2018  Ryan McDonald  

Beach charity – 25th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive

Thousands of toys were met by hundreds of eager hands last month for the annual 25th Annual Beach Cities Hermosa’s basketball gym was packed with wrappers of all ages. Local restaurateur Ron Newman provided lunch for the event, which began in the morning and stretched into the afternoon. Co-organizer Pete Tucker said that local fire stations and police departments, which served as donation points for the toys, seemed to fill up with donations as fast he could take them away.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

