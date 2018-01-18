Beach charity – 25th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive

Thousands of toys were met by hundreds of eager hands last month for the annual 25th Annual Beach Cities Hermosa’s basketball gym was packed with wrappers of all ages. Local restaurateur Ron Newman provided lunch for the event, which began in the morning and stretched into the afternoon. Co-organizer Pete Tucker said that local fire stations and police departments, which served as donation points for the toys, seemed to fill up with donations as fast he could take them away.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

Genevieve Filmardirossian and Maria Rojas, of the South Central Family Health Center, one of the charities accepting gifts from the toy drive, help Janice Brittain wrap gifts. Firefighters Christian McArthur and Peter Heck wrap up a book. City of Manhattan Beach employees try to make a dent in the pile of toys. Jamie Uou and Rosin Gross show off their work. Zeta Tau Alpha sorority alumni helped package toys. Members of the Manhattan Beach Community Emergency Response Team make their way through hundreds of stuffed animals. Karen Clink, Katie Welac, Natalie Collicut and Andrea Collicut man a table. Manhattan Beach Firefighters bring more loot to be wrapped. Former Manhattan Beach Fire Chief Robert Espinoza, Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, Hermosa Beach Mayor Jeff Duclos, Manhattan City Council members Nancy Hersman and David Lesser, and former Manhattan councilmember Wayne Powell get in the holiday spirit. Musician Jeremy Buck and local news anchor Vera Jimenez take a break from wrapping.