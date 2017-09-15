Advertisement
 Added on September 15, 2017  Judy Rae  

Beach business – Globe Celebrates store in Hermosa

Globe CEO Matt Hill and Globe team riders, artists and staff celebrated the opening of the Australian surf, skate and snowboard company’s first U.S. retail store in Hermosa Beach on Friday, August 11. Among the guests was legendary street skater Rodney Mullen. Hill, a Palos Verdes resident, and brothers Steve and Peter founded the now global lifestyle company in 1994. Hill came to the U.S. in 1995 to attend USC film school but soon took charge of the family’s U.S. operations.

Photos courtesy of Globe

