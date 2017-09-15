Beach business – Globe Celebrates store in Hermosa

Globe CEO Matt Hill and Globe team riders, artists and staff celebrated the opening of the Australian surf, skate and snowboard company’s first U.S. retail store in Hermosa Beach on Friday, August 11. Among the guests was legendary street skater Rodney Mullen. Hill, a Palos Verdes resident, and brothers Steve and Peter founded the now global lifestyle company in 1994. Hill came to the U.S. in 1995 to attend USC film school but soon took charge of the family’s U.S. operations.

Photos courtesy of Globe

Artists Dave Gitlin, Herb George, Mirko Antich and Teague Muir. David Trujillo, Aaron Brown, Sammy Montano, Matt Hill, Mark Appleyard, Noah Wilson and Paul Hart. Sherwood and staff. Aaron Brown, Rodney Mullen, David Gonzalez, Paul Hart, Mark Appleyard and Sammy Montano. Denny Bales. Tyler Stouff. Mirko Antich, Teague Muir, Dave Gitlin and Leona Richeda. David Trujillo and Talia Shor. Anna Kenney, Sherwood and Austin Ware. Madeline and Val Spiwak. Sean Tully and Jake Sutter. Vanessa Villarreal, Gary Valentine, Carol Schad and Nai.