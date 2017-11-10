Beach business – Best of Manhattan honors historian Dennis, Skechers

“Anyone thinking of running for city council should read Jan Dennis’ history of Manhattan Beach,” Councilman Steve Napolitano advised attendees at the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce Best of Manhattan Beach awards, last month at Verandas Beach House. Napolitano presented Dennis with the Bob Meistrell Local Legend award. She has written eight books about Manhattan Beach history, beginning with “A Walk Beside the Sea,” published in 1978. The All Around Best of Manhattan award was presented to Skechers. This year is the 25th anniversary of its founding in a Manhattan Beach garage. Today it has sales worldwide of over $3.5 billion.

Best of Manhattan Awardees

Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award: Jan Dennis

All Around Best Manhattan: Skechers

Making a Difference: Manhattan Beach Education Foundation

Home Sweet Home: Matt Morris Development

Dine Manhattan Beach: Mangiamo

Small and Mighty: The Ripe Choice

Shop MB: Wrights

Outstanding Recognition Awards

Man’s Best Friend: Bay Animal Hospital.

Best Cocktail: The Strand House.

Legendary MB: The Kettle.

Hidden Gem: Putin’ on Productions.

Kids Matter Too: Manhattan Parks and Rec.

Home Away from Home: The Shade Hotel.

Make Me Beautiful: Aqua Salon.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Jan Dennis is congratulated by Manhattan Beach Councilman Steve Napolitano on being named the 2017 Bob Meistrell Local Legend. Skechers' Jennifer Clay and Robyn Curren Manhattan Beach Ed Foundation CEO Farnaz Golshani Flechner with members of the board. Women Owned Business awardees Angela Bennett and Franca Stadvec of Fit On Studios. Evan Zapf of Matt Morris Development accepts the Home Sweet Home award. Home Sweet Home presenter Ed Myska, Grand Pointe Bank Councilmembers Steve Napolitano and Dave Lesser introduce Dine MB winner Mangiamo. The Ripe Choice owner Tammy Lipps (center), accepts the Small and Night Award with her chef and presenter Sherry Cramer. Chamber CEO Mark Lipps and Manhattan Toyota's Bradley Sperber present the Shop MB award to Wright's. Manhattan Beach resident Emmett Miller, an ABC national news reporter and and a recipient of the Walter Cronkite Award emcees the evening.