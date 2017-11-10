Beach business – Best of Manhattan honors historian Dennis, Skechers
“Anyone thinking of running for city council should read Jan Dennis’ history of Manhattan Beach,” Councilman Steve Napolitano advised attendees at the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce Best of Manhattan Beach awards, last month at Verandas Beach House. Napolitano presented Dennis with the Bob Meistrell Local Legend award. She has written eight books about Manhattan Beach history, beginning with “A Walk Beside the Sea,” published in 1978. The All Around Best of Manhattan award was presented to Skechers. This year is the 25th anniversary of its founding in a Manhattan Beach garage. Today it has sales worldwide of over $3.5 billion.
Best of Manhattan Awardees
Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award: Jan Dennis
All Around Best Manhattan: Skechers
Making a Difference: Manhattan Beach Education Foundation
Home Sweet Home: Matt Morris Development
Dine Manhattan Beach: Mangiamo
Small and Mighty: The Ripe Choice
Shop MB: Wrights
Outstanding Recognition Awards
Man’s Best Friend: Bay Animal Hospital.
Best Cocktail: The Strand House.
Legendary MB: The Kettle.
Hidden Gem: Putin’ on Productions.
Kids Matter Too: Manhattan Parks and Rec.
Home Away from Home: The Shade Hotel.
Make Me Beautiful: Aqua Salon.
Photos by Kevin Cody
