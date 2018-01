Beach art- Trump-inspired art

ShockBoxx on Cypress Avenue in Hermosa Beach hosted the opening night of “Enough!,” a politically themed art show on Jan. 6. The show featured paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed-media and assemblage from local artists and some from as far away as Chicago. Most of the works dealt with the tumultuous first year of the Trump Administration. The exhibit runs through Jan. 24.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

Blandine Saint-Oyant. Claudia Berman. William Kieffer. Tammie Valer. Sharon Lee Rosenbaum. Michelle Victoria. Daniel Molina. Lisa Pedersen. ShockBoxx co-owner Michael Collins.