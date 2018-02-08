Beach art – Easy Reader’s Hermosa in photos 2000-2017
An opening for an exhibit of photos by Easy Reader staff and contributing photographers was held Friday, January 26 at the Hermosa Beach Historical Society. The show is hosted by the Hermosa Historical Society and curated by museum curator Bradley Peacock. The exhibit will continue through the spring. Sponsors include La Playita, King Harbor Brewery and Paul’s Photo. The Hermosa Historical Museum is located at 710 Pier Avenue., Hermosa Beach. Hours: Saturday & Sunday 2 p.m . to 4 p.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. And by appointment. For more information call (310) 318-9421.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login