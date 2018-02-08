Advertisement
 Added on February 8, 2018  Judy Rae  

Beach art – Easy Reader’s Hermosa in photos 2000-2017

An opening for an exhibit of photos by Easy Reader staff and contributing photographers was held Friday, January 26 at the Hermosa Beach Historical Society. The show is  hosted by the Hermosa Historical Society and curated by museum curator Bradley Peacock. The exhibit will continue through the spring. Sponsors include La Playita, King Harbor Brewery and Paul’s Photo. The Hermosa Historical Museum is located at 710 Pier Avenue., Hermosa Beach. Hours: Saturday & Sunday 2 p.m . to 4 p.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. And by appointment. For more information call (310) 318-9421.

