 Added on February 8, 2018  Judy Rae  

Beach art – HippyTree

from Hippytree

HippyTree, a “surf and stone” apparel company founded in 2004 in Hermosa Beach, hosted a year-long  #52weeksofnature Instagram photo competition in 2017. Each week a winner was selected from what would total over 30,000 entries. On Jan. 13 the new Hermosa Beach gallery Shockboxx, hosted an exhibition of the 52 weekly winners.

Photos by Chris Van Berkom and Kevin Cody

by Judy Rae

