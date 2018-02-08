Beach art – HippyTree

Every Thursday, Barclay Roach plays a variety of music that is as head-spinning as it is head-bobbing. From punk to jazz, the South Bay Jam has evolved over the past year to incorporate a rotating crew of dozens of musicians and hundreds of songs.…
Despite mid game rule changes, end zone line disputes and fake flag plays, the annual Super Bowl Sunday Feeble Bowl 50 and Older Flag Football Championship ended amicably, with all players able to leave the Mira Costa High School field after the game under their own power …
The South Bay Boardrider/RiderShack surf contest on Sunday in El Porto enjoyed near perfect conditions with doublehead outside sets that fed into inside reforms that ran the length of the contest zones. …
HippyTree, a “surf and stone” apparel company founded in 2004 in Hermosa Beach, hosted a year-long #52weeksofnature Instagram photo competition in 2017. Each week a winner was selected from what would total over 30,000 entries. On Jan. 13 the new Hermosa Beach gallery Shockboxx, hosted an exhibition of the 52 weekly winners.
Photos by Chris Van Berkom and Kevin Cody
Shockboxx Gallery. Photo by Chris Van Berkom
Josh Sweeney, Brooke Basse and Andrew Sarnecki. Photo by Chris Van Berkom
Andrew Sarnecki announces the winners. Photo by Chris Van Berkom
Award winners, (left to right) Aim Lorejas (Staff pick), Pablo Martinez (People’s choice), Hayden Flores (Pro’s choice runner-up) and Ian Zamora (Pro’s choice). Photo by Chris Van Berkom
Musicians Matt Robinson and Hudson Ritchie. Photo by Kevin Cody
Justin Wagner, Brad Jacobson, Kevin Sousa, Jason Napolitano, and Ricky Lesser. Photo by Kevin Cody
Diane and Tony Cole. Photo by Kevin Cody
Brian Miller, Nicky Tenpas, Eileen Bugnitz, and Jason Leeds. Photo by Kevin Cody
Chelsea Bower, Sarah Folley and Samantha Haddad. Photo by Kevin Cody
Steve O’Brien and friend. Photo by Kevin Cody
Matt Parker and Jason Napolitano. Photo by Kevin Cody
Mike Siordia and ‘Big Mike.’ Photo by Kevin Cody
Josh Sweeney, Justin Thirsk and Aaron Osten. Photo by Kevin Cody
