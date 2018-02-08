Advertisement
Beach activism – Women march in Redondo Beach

Nearly 1,000 men, women and children marched from Seaside Lagoon to Veterans Park on Jan. 20, in solidarity with Women’s Marches across the country. The Redondo March was organized by the Progressive Parents of the South Bay and had a family-friendly focus.

Cliff Leicht, of Manhattan Beach, was at the corner of Catalina and Pacific avenues, with his daughters Hudson and Dylan. “To drill these ideas, that they’re equal to men, into their minds at an early age is incredibly important,” Leicht said.

Half a mile away, at the Redondo Beach Veterans Memorial, Linda Falcone stood, craning her neck to find the friends she’d separated from. “I marched with Cesar Chavez, in the ‘60s, I protested with Vietnam vets against the war,” Falcone, 70, said. “I hope things like the marches here, can get things turned around, and maybe Trump will open his eyes and understand the things he’s doing are hurting people — not just me, as a senior, but our children.”

by David Mendez

