Baywatch Community Calendar 5-1-25

Spotlight

BeachLife Festival, Redondo Beach

Through Sunday, May 4. Voted LA’s #1 music festival. Live music, food and beverages, art and sunshine while dancing to Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Pretenders, Jackson Browne, and more. 239 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, at the Seaside Lagoon. Gates open Friday at 1:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. For a complete line-up and tickets visit beachlifefestival.com.

Thursday, May 1

Bright Star, Mira Costa

Through Saturday, May 3. Mira Costa High School’s award-winning Drama/Tech program’s spring musical production is a Tony-nominated musical, written by and featuring the music of Steve Martin. Tickets are available at mireacostadramatech.org and the box office at each performance. 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Check the website for show times.

Guidestone Church ribbon cutting

All are welcome to join in a celebration of the local church that helped gather 50 tons of goods for the recent Palisades and Altadena fire victims. 12 – 1 p.m. 730 11th Street, Hermosa Beach. For More information, visit guidestone.church/hermosa-campus.

First Anniversary, Garel Fine Art

Garel Fine Art, a contemporary fine art gallery, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary in a space that has quickly become a vibrant hub for creativity, inclusivity, and community engagement. Ribbon cutting at 4 – 6 p.m. Garel Fine Art, 1069 N. Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Visit garelfineart.com.

The Garden Church 10th Anniversary, San Pedro

Help celebrate 10 years of making Church together in the 6th Street Garden. 7 p.m. All are welcome. Additional celebration day on Sunday, May 4, 4 p.m. 429 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. More information at gardenchurchsp.org. For more information call (310) 929-0547.

Color & Coffee, Peninsula Center Library

A free monthly program every first and third Thursday of the month where participants can enjoy a cup of coffee (or tea!), coloring, and conversations. Supplies will be provided. Drop-in. No registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Purcell meeting room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Meet & Greet with Falconer, Terranea

Additional day on Friday, May 2. Meet Terranea’s falconer and his birds of prey. This 30-minute display includes an explanation of falconry and fun facts about birds of prey. 11 – 11:30 a.m. Pointe Discovery, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Friday, May 2

Sports luncheon

Cal State Dominguez Hills women’s volleyball coach Teddi Tesko and Redondo High baseball coach Ted Silva will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. The weekly meeting, which starts at noon, is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $30.

Parent & Me: Pollination Exploration

Additional Fridays May 16, and 30. Join South Coast Botanic Garden for a hands-on adventure where kids and their grown-ups will discover the magic of pollination. Through interactive activities, we’ll learn about different pollinators—including bees, butterflies, and birds—why they’re essential for plants, and how to identify which pollinators visit which flowers based on their shapes, colors, and scents. Recommended for ages 5+. $7/child (Parents get in free to the class, but still need General Admission tickets). 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Saturday, May 3

Fei’s Solo Art Show, Hermosa Beach

Stop by the Easy Reader from 5 – 8 p.m. for the opening of Fei Alexander’s art show. Meet the artist, check out her works of art and enjoy refreshments. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach. Her artwork will be on display until Sunday, July 13. Visit fineartamerica.com/profiles/fei-alexander.

Endless Summer Classic Car show

Fifty Classic Cars from all eras, including Woodies, convertibles and a flock of Deloreans will be on display at the annual Endless Summer Car Show. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza, corner of Hermosa Ave. and Pier Ave. Free admission.

May Day Strong, Torrance

May Day Strong South Bay will gather in solidarity with protestors nationwide to demand the Trump administration “puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, housing over homelessness.” 12 – 2 p.m. Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd. For more information and to sign up to participate visit mobilize.us/mayday/event/774965.

Composting workshop, MB Botanical Garden

A free workshop that will teach about the curbside organics program and backyard composting techniques. The workshop lasts one hour, is open to the public and all levels are welcome. 10 – 11 a.m. Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, 1237 North Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Pets in the Park, Hermosa Beach

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks annual Pets in the Park event at Valley Park, 2521 Valley Drive. 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information, visit hbfop.org.

HB Little League Night at Ballpark

Hermosa Beach Little League annual Night at the Ballpark event, which provides family friendly entertainment and a sleepover on Clark Field, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. 1 – 10 p.m. For more information, visit hermosabaseball.com.

Classical Interludes

The winner of Peninsula Symphony’s 2025 Knox Concerto Competition presented in recital. 3 p.m. First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson street, Torrance. If this is your first time attending in-person, make a reservation by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@Earthlink.net and requesting to be included on the check-in list. For information, call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

Plant Sale Fundraiser

Through Sunday, May 4. Help raise money for local scholarships at the Riviera Garden Club Plant Sale and Fundraiser. 5025 Lee Street, Torrance. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information and future events visit rivieragardenclub.org.

Spotlight Series: Blackbird Record Label

Hear four singer songwriters in one night featuring Americana-Country artist Manda Mosher – 4x LA Critic Awards Winner, 5x LA Music Awards winner and 2x National Touring Artist of the year – with Dead Rock West, Silas Nello and Pi Jacobs. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. The Grand Annex, 434 W., 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org/event/spotlight-series-co-presented-with-blackbird-record-label.

Sunday, May 4

Classics to Broadway and Film

Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay with Hector Salazar, Music Director. 4 p.m. 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information on student rush and family ticket discounts, visit mycosb.org. $64, in-person, via phone or online at PalosVerdesPerformingArts.com or (310) 544-0403 x221.

Adult Volleyball tournament

The SoCal Beach Foundation adult beach volleyball tournaments on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, visit socalbeachfoundation.com/index.html.

Riviera Village Farmers Market

Certified Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fresh fruits and vegetables, prepared foods, live music and more. In the triangle parking lot, 1801 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.

Monday, May 5

Water-Wise Gardening, webinar

A fun and informative online event where you’ll learn how to create a beautiful garden while conserving water. Expert speakers will share tips on choosing the right plants, efficient watering techniques, and sustainable gardening practices. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this event is perfect for anyone looking to save water and still have a thriving garden. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.com/e/webinar-water-wise-gardening-tickets-1278069984729. 6 – 7 p.m.

BCHD Advisory committee

The Beach Cities Health District Board of Directors is seeking residents and youth representatives of the cities of Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach to serve on its advisory committees. The following committees are seeking candidates: Community Health Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, Finance Committee and Properties Committee. Information about the committees and applications may be obtained by visiting bchd.org/committee or requested via e-mail to Charlie.Velasquez@bchd.org. The deadline for submission of applications is 12 p.m. today, May 5.

Wednesday, May 7

Polliwog Park Dog Run, Manhattan Beach

The grand reopening of the Polliwog Park Dog run from 1 – 1:30 p.m. They expanded the play area, added comfy new benches, and refreshed the landscaping. 1402 Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Free to attend.

Pacific Villages fundraiser

Westside Pacific Villages (WPV) offer free, essential services for seniors. Its Spring fundraiser, “It Takes a Village: A Spring Soiree to Support our Seniors,” will be a festive evening social gathering with hors d’ oeuvres, drinks, live music and mingling, as well as an opportunity drawing with some great prizes. Casual cocktail attire. 5 – 7:30 p.m. Courtyard by Marriott, 6333 Parkway, Culver City. Tickets can be purchased givebutter.comhidjJ0. For information call (310) 695-7030. ER