Baywatch Community Calendar 4-24-25

Hermosa Surfers Walk of Fame Weekend

The Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame inductions will be held this Saturday, April 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hermosa Beach pier. This year’s inductees are surf industry leader Ronnie Meistrell; former pro surfer and surf shop owner Rocky Sabo; surfboard shaper Tak Kawahara, who introduced surfing to Japan; and former pro surfer and Women’s International Surfing Association co-founder Shannon Aikman. Friday evening, April 25, the South Bay Boardriders (SBBC) awards ceremony will be held at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, Sunday morning SBBC will host a surf contest at the Hermosa Pier.

Thursday, April 24

Soroptimist International Film Festival

Featuring films from Women’s Voices Now, showcasing powerful stories that uplift and amplify women’s voices around the world. All proceeds support the Dream Programs, empowering women and girls to achieve their dreams through access to education. $30 adult/$10 student. Complimentary light bites and beverages. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Films start at 1:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets: simanhattanbeach.org.

Watercolor Drills, The Artist Mill

An Immersive watercolor workshop designed to sharpen your technique and build your artist confidence. This hands-on class will focus on essential drills and exercises to elevate your watercolor painting. 6 – 7:30 p.m. $50. To register and check out other workshops visit theartistmill.com.

Walstory, an art gallery grand opening

Walstory Gallery will auction off a distinctive piece of art, marking an exciting inaugural event that merges creativity with community service. The featured artwork not only symbolizes the gallery’s dedication to innovative expression but also sets the stage for a meaningful charitable contribution. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation. Meet the artist, cocktail party and official MB Chamber ribbon cutting ceremony. 5 – 7 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Visit walstory.com. For questions call (424) 247-7670.

Friday, April 25

Surfers Walk of Fame Kickoff Party

The Surfers Walk of Fame Kickoff Party provides the opportunity to meet past and present inductees, presentation of a surf film and the South Bay Surf Awards by the South Bay Boardriders Club at the Community Theatre. The Hermosa Beach Museum, located in the Community Center will host a special Surfers Walk of Fame exhibit. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. For event information, visit hermosabeach.gov/surferswalkoffame, or contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280.

Bright Star, Mira Costa High School

Through Saturday, May 3. This Tony-nominated musical, written by and featuring the music of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, will feature more than 60 Mira Costa students performing on stage, working behind the scenes, and playing in a live orchestra pit; and the original Broadway set, props, and select costumes. $20 adult/$14 student or senior. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: miracostadramaboosters.org/current-season. Mira Costa High School Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Dracula and Other Insidious Characters

Deals with the Devil are tricky, especially when she’s got a flair for drama and a taste for chaos. A vampire, a nun, and Satan walk into a café… and eternity may never be the same in this darkly funny tale of fate, faith, and very sharp teeth. From the creators behind Romeo and Juliet: A Wacky Love Story, Disconnected, and The Awkward Tale of Carrot and Those Who Art in Heaven! Comes, a new dark comedy based on a true story… very loosely. 8 – 10 p.m. Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For additional show times and dates visit rimovisiongroup.org/dracula.

Sports luncheon

El Camino College interim athletic director Abi Francisco and Palos Verdes High volleyball coach Lacey Minzlaff will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. The weekly meeting, which starts at noon, is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $30.

Spring sidewalk sale, Downtown MB

Through Sunday, April 27. Shop local throughout downtown Manhattan Beach. Be the first to shop this season’s freshest arrivals.

Lunch and Learn, CSC South Bay – In Person and via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on advance directives and POLST (Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment) forms, led by Karen Morin, RN. The session will provide a step-by-step explanation of the Advance Directive form, including when to use the POLST form. Morin will cover each section, the medical implications of documenting health care preferences, how to designate a health care advocate, and when and how often to update these forms. Lunch will be served before the workshop from 12:30 – 1 p.m. Workshop 1 – 2:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, suite 100, Torrance. To register for this in-person and virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. More information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Saturday, April 26

Surfer Walk of Fame & Spyder Surf Fest

The City of Hermosa Beach will honor this year’s inductees with an induction ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on 1 Pier Plaza, Hermosa Beach. followed by Spyder Surf Fest, which includes the action sports industry’s most celebrated athletes, brands, fashion, music, giveaways and more. For information, visit hermosabeach.gov/surferswalkoffame, or contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280.

Community Day, TMM

The Community Days event, held in a 16,000-square-foot tent on the medical center campus, invites the public to explore historical exhibits, including a time capsule, and vintage automobiles, while also engaging with cutting-edge medical technology, hands-on health screenings, and career development opportunities. Guests can experience live demonstrations of robotic surgery, advanced stroke care, and life-saving medical devices, as well as participate in CPR demonstrations and wellness assessments. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. For more information visit TM100years.org.

Paper Shredding Event

Waste Management, in partnership with the City of Manhattan Beach, is hosting a free paper shredding event. The event is open to City of Manhattan Beach residents and businesses only and is first come, first served. 9 – 11 a.m. Mira Costa High School Parking lot, 1401 Artesia Blvd., at the corner of Artesia Blvd. and Peck Avenue.

National Poetry month, RB main library

An Annual celebration of National Poetry month features Suzanne Lummis, poet, editor and recipient of a COLA fellowship in poetry. She will be discussing and reading her poems. There will also be readings of original poetry from the Poetry Workshop participants. 1 – 3 p.m. 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., second floor meeting room. Free to attend.

Hermosa Garden Club Plant Sale

Annual Plant sale will feature indoor and outdoor plants, white elephant items, and baked goods, and an opportunity drawing. Members will be available to give advice about gardening issues. Proceeds from this sale are contributed to various environmental, conservation, and educational non-profit organizations in California. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nova Community Church, 4345 Emerald Street, Torrance. For future sales and information visit hermosagardenclub.org.

Sunday, April 27

Harlem Wizards, Redondo Union

The legendary Harlem Wizards are bringing their jaw-dropping basketball magic to the Redondo Union High School gym. Remember how much fun everyone had last time? Well, this year is going to be even bigger and better. Expect brand-new players, hilarious skits that will have you rolling with laughter, and an unbelievable opposing team. That’s right! Our very own Redondo Beach heroes – police officers, firefighters, principals, teachers, and staff from across the district are stepping up to challenge the Wizards.This is going to be the showdown of the year. Tickets: pretix.eu/harlemwizards/redondobeachca04-27-25-06-30pm/. 3 – 5 p.m. 1 Seahawk Way.

Surf Series #6, Hermosa Pier

Presented by Riviera Mexican Cantina. The South Bay Boardriders Club is dedicated to celebrating the rich history of the South Bay surfing culture, introducing families, youth, and our community to all aspects of ocean activities, and being guardians of our local shoreline. 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. 1 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For more information visit southbayboardriders.org/surf-series.

Antique Street Faire

Join the hunt for vintage treasures when over 200 sellers transform the streets of downtown Torrance into an eclectic open air flea market. DJ Yeu&who, live music, antique appraisal booth, 21 great restaurants, pet friendly and Free admission. El Prado Ave., and Sartori Ave., Torrance. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call (310) 328-6107.

Monday, April 28

Book Discussion of the Month

A New In-Person Book Club on the 4th Monday of the Month. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro. Read the book and talk about it, or just join to learn more about the book. The coffee served is generously funded by The Friends of the Redondo Beach Library. 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. North Branch Library, 200 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free to attend.

Exploring Guided Imagery– via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) free workshop as part of a holistic series exploring spirituality, self-love, grief, and imagery through various mind-body experiential practices. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Talia Chism, this session will focus on guided imagery as a meditative practice and how it can be used to manage one’s stress. 12 – 1 p.m. To register for this online workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. More information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Tuesday, April 29

Ocean Protection bike tour

Take a bike tour of the City’s ocean protection initiatives along the Marvin Braude Bike Trail. Learn about the Dune Restoration Project, the 28th Street Infiltration Project, and how the City works to prevent trash and litter from entering our ocean. The tour starts at 10 a.m. at the Manhattan Beach Pier and is expected to end around 11 a.m. at the Manhattan Beach Library. Bring a helmet and water, wear closed toed shoes, and follow all instructions from City staff and our Bike Patrol Police Officers. Free. Register: manhattanbeach.gov/residents/city-calendar-month-view/-curdate-4-24-2025.

What the Fuzz?

You are cordially invited to participate in the next What The Fuzz event “Run, Jog, or Walk, Then Talk!” There will be a 5k run option as well as a 2 mile walk option. 8 a.m. Start & finish at Gitana Cafe, 2600 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. RSVP: hermosabeach.gov.

Earth Day, Manhattan Beach

Earth Day celebration with family-friendly fun activities & giveaways, Roundhouse Aquarium Dolphin Discovery, and Ocean Protection film screening. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1320 Highland Avenue. Learn more at manhattanbeach.gov/earthmonth.

State of the City, Manhattan Beach

Annual State of the City Address. 5 – 7 p.m. O’Donnell Hall, American Martyrs Church, 700 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. Chamber mixer immediately following. Manhattanbeachchamber.com.

Organic Gardening workshop

Join Master Gardener Emi Carvell for a hands-on organic gardening workshop and learn all about container gardening. Bring up to 3 containers with drainage and leave with a variety of planted vegetable and flower seedlings. For adults. Free. Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. 2:30 – 4 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Avenue. Sign up at manhattanbeach.gov.

Gentle Yoga w/Teri Thompson

Yoga Wellness Educator, Teri Thompson is back to show us some moves to help us improve posture, gain strength and balance. Exercises are on the floor. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel and wear comfortable clothing. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Redondo Beach main library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. 2nd floor meeting room. Free to attend.