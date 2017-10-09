Palos Verdes-Redondo gridiron showdown set for Friday

By Randy Angel

The top three teams in the Bay League – Mira Costa, Palos Verdes and Redondo – all who shared the league title last season, won their league openers Friday setting up the first major game in the hunt for a Bay championship.

Palos Verdes (3-3, 1-0) enjoyed a 52-12 romp over Inglewood and will host Redondo in a 3 p.m. game on Friday.

Redondo (3-3, 1-0) made the most of its Homecoming Game by throttling Morningside 52-0. The Sea Hawks led 24-0 at halftime and added 28 points in the third quarter to finish their scoring.

“Our boys came out and took care of business earning a victory for all our alumni and fans,” Redondo head coach Matt Ballard said. “ Seasons tend to fly by, so we hope our seniors could take a moment to enjoy their last homecoming experience, and appreciate how fortunate they are. It was a great team win, successful in all three facets of the game, and a great way to build momentum toward the biggest game of the season thus far. The last time Redondo beat Palos Verdes was in 2008. A huge part of our off season focus and motivation is preparing to beat PV, and undoubtedly the path to a Bay League Championship runs through them.”

Ballard and his coaching staff named Redondo’s offensive linemen Jeffrey Leiato, John Welder, Jesus Ramirez, Christian Islas, Jayden Gregorio and DJ Wingfield as Offensive Players of the Game..

Senior linebacker Aaron Hatfield was selected Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Game and the Scout “Eager Beaver” Player of the Week went to sophomore Daniel Webb.

Things don’t get any easier for Morningside (3-3, 0-1) who will host Mira Costa Friday at 7 p.m. Mira Costa (2-4, 1-0) scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to erase a 14-7 halftime deficit to defeat visiting Peninsula (3-3, 0-1) 28-14.