Quest for a Bay League football championship begins Friday

By Randy Angel

With a clean slate ahead of them, the Mira Costa and Redondo football teams are putting recent losses behind them as they begin their quest for a Bay League championship Friday night.

Coming off a bye week, Redondo (2-3) will celebrate its Homecoming Game when the Sea Hawks host Morningside at 7 p.m.

Senior quarterback Jack Alexander is hoping to shake off a subpar performance in a 38-3 loss to visiting Sierra Canyon two weeks ago. A strong running game led by DeMarcus Johnson, who has rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns in four games, will help the cause.

Alexander has passed for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and also leads the team in rushing, gaining 432 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries.

Morningside (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak last Friday with a 56-7 win against Mendez.

Mira Costa (1-4) is coming off a 40-18 loss at South Hills but head coach Don Morrow remains optimistic after his team survived a brutal non-league schedule against five opponents that have a combined 16-4 record.

The Mustangs host Peninsula (3-2) Friday at 7 p.m. The Panthers have rebuilt their program under second-year head coach David Young.

After forfeiting its final three games in 2015 because of health concerns for a depleted squad, Peninsula went 7-3 in 2016 and has increased the players in its program from 32 in 2016 to 84 this season, including 20 seniors on the varsity roster.