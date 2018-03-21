Banzai Beach open, Casa Vicenzo closed, stand-up sushi in Manhattan, and more restaurant news

A La Carte column for 22 March 2018

It’s Alive! Hermosa is Alive!... There are days when the local restaurant scene moves at the speed of continental drift, and then there’s the past few weeks. A heap of properties in the Beach Cities are on the market or headed in that direction, and we’re on track to see the largest number of turnovers in any one year. I’ll start with Hermosa, which is where the action is right at the moment…

First of all, Banzai Beach is finally open in the space that used to be Mickey McColgan’s. They’re serving straightforward sushi items and sizzling steak plates at moderate prices, which actually makes them an outlier in this trendy area. There are plenty of people who remember them fondly from previous incarnations, so they start with name recognition. (934 Hermosa Ave., 310-372-2777… North Shore Poke will probably be open by the time you read this, so now there are three places within blocks of each other specializing in Hawaiian-style marinated fish. They’re part of a fast-expanding chain that has locations as far-flung as Texas, which a climate in which some cool, salty fish would be downright delightful (1224 Hermosa Ave.)…

Around the corner on Pier Plaza there is big news at Waterman’s as chef Johnny Lopez moves in to take over the kitchen. Lopez was founding chef at Hook & Plow and has worked in high end kitchens in Hawaii, and word is that the kitchen will close for a few days so that he and his team can settle in. It will be a breath of fresh air at a place that has been turning out pedestrian bar food. Another downtown place has also had a major change in menu. After a brave attempt to serve ambitious modern British food, Chelsea has gone for modern gastropub fare. The upstairs hideaway on Hermosa Avenue is still serving a few of the more successful Brit-inspired items, so those who like the Scotch egg or sage derby mac and cheese will still be able to get it…

Meanwhile on Upper Pier, Casa Vicenzo has closed but will reopen soon, and the word I’ve heard is that they will still serve Italian food. From what I’ve heard the new owner has operated restaurants in Hermosa and Manhattan Beach before, both of them high-end places specializing in Northern Italian fare. No word yet on when the doors will open. No word either on the reopening of the smoothie place in the cubbyhole that used to be Project Taco. They served for about three days before they were closed due to problems with their permits, and the space has been empty for more than a year…

The Action In Redondo… King Harbor Brewing will be opening a tasting room on Catalina next to Flying Fin, which will give them their second outlet in town. They probably will open after Gabi James, the French fusion restaurant that will replace Zazou. The cantina in the former Hostaria Piave is planning a quick turnaround, and the restaurant should open by this Saturday. I have heard from some fans of Hostaria who asked whether Angelo will be reopening in the South Bay, so I contacted him to find out. Angelo will be spending a few months in Italy to visit his parents, but expects to return and rejoin the industry. I’ll let you know when he finds a new place…

A New Old Concept… The I-Naba sushi bar on Highland in Manhattan Beach closed because they were violating a city regulation that involves the number of seats in restaurants. They have come up with a brilliant way to keep serving while they work this out, and have reopened as a “Tokyo style stand-up sushi bar.” And yes, I checked and that is a thing. They also offer take-out food while the owners make some changes and petition the city to allow seating.

A Blow For The Arts… Those who visited the Palos Verdes Art Center within the last two years may have dined at Stripe, the bravely eclectic café on the second floor. The food was brilliant but the hidden location was apparently too much to overcome, and they closed last month. No word yet on what will move in to this artsy space… Another artsy space is worth a revisit – the distillery formerly known as Rob Rubens on El Segundo Boulevard. Their speakeasy has been remodeled with a Victorian West flair and is a gorgeous space. It’s called the Smoky Hollow Taproom, based on the nickname that the area had in the 40’s and 50’s before pollution controls reduced what had been an ever-present haze of petroleum fumes. The air is clean, the decor is lovely, and they have live entertainment and good cocktails. You know the booze is fresh, because it’s made on the premises…

Any new restaurants I should know about, any events, any other places to get Scotch eggs? I’m at Richard@richardfoss.com…