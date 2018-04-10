Mira Costa baseball team goes undefeated at Righetti Classic

By Randy Angel

Following an upset loss at Gahr, Mira Costa’s baseball team quickly rebounded to win the Righetti Classic improving its record at 14-1.

Ranked No. 8 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 poll, Mira Costa beat Foothill 7-5 in the finals capitalizing on starting pitcher Nick Solan’s 6 ⅔ innings and Parker MacDonald’s save.

The Mustangs were led by Dylan Dennis’ two hit, two run performance along with Dajon Liva’s two hits and two RBIs and Sebastian Alexiades two doubles.

Mira Costa opened the tournament Thursday with an 8-5 victory over San Ramon Valley and a 4-0 shutout of Sunnyside of Fresno. The Mustangs continues their winning streak with a 5-3 win over Paraclete on Friday.

Mira Costa squad edged Chaminade 4-3 in the semifinals with starting pitcher Joey Acosta going five innings and Merrick Baldo hurling the final two.

Alexiades was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Dennis drove in two runs for the Mustangs who will wrap up their two-game series with Peninsula on the road Friday.

“I was thrilled with the our team’s performance and more importantly, it was a terrific experience for the group,” coach Keith Ramsey said. “I thought they conducted themselves the right way both on and off the field and it was an exciting three days of baseball.”

Mira Costa continues action in the Redondo Tournament taking on Torrance Saturday and Santa Monica on April 21.

“The Redondo tournament is always a good time and with Torrance coming up this weekend it is definitely going to be a battle,” Ramsey said. “They are well coached and have a winning pedigree so it should be fun.”

In Bay League action, the Mustangs play at Palos Verdes Wednesday before hosting the Sea Kings on Friday, April 20.

“I would say we are confident but there are a lot of talented teams in our league,” Ramsey added. “We need to play well and stick to our identity if we are looking to reach our potential goals.”

Redondo dropped games to local non-league opponents Torrance (No. 8, Div. 3) 6-5 and South Torrance (No. 1, Div. 4) 11-5 sandwiching a 23-0 victory at Morningside.

The Sea Hawks play Inglewood twice next week on Thursday and Friday before taking on Lakewood in the Redondo Tournament.

Softball

Mira Costa split its first two games in the La Mirada Tournament, being edged by Downey (No. 2, Div. 4) 4-3 before downing St. Paul 4-1 behind pitcher Sloan Cooksey’s complete game and home runs by Serena Ponciano and Piper Neri.

The Mustangs had 18 hits while their pitchers struck out 11 batters in the two games.

The team is led by four seniors who account for over half of the team’s 47 RBIs: third baseman Grace Herron, shortstop Serena Ponciano (NYU commit), second baseman Katie Gould (Washington University in St. Louis commit) and outfielder Hannah Lewis.

Mira Costa plays at Palos Verdes today, takes on host West (No. 1, Div.3) tomorrow before continuing action in the La Mirada Tournament on Saturday.

The Mustangs will play at double header at Division 2 power North Torrance on Tuesday.

Lacrosse

Redondo’s girls lacrosse team is coming off two big wins defeating Beckman 14-9 and Crescent Valley 15-8.

Palos Verdes (7-3) and Redondo (10-2) are ranked second and third, respectively, in the LAXPower RPI rankings. Redondo takes on visiting Glendale, the 15th-ranked team on Wednesday before hosting Palos Verdes on Friday, April 20

Emma Hodges led Redondo with four goals in its victory over Beckman while Brooke Tokushige added three and Allie Shafer added two goals and two assists. Goalie Eva Lovell recorded 11 saves.

Tokushige and Andy Bass scored four goals against Crescenta Valley while Marianna Gamet added two goals and four assists and Hodges recorded two goals and three assists.

Mira Costa (7-3) is ranked 30th and will travel to Crescenta Valley tomorrow and Palos Verdes on Tuesday.

In boys competition, Palos Verdes is ranked 7th followed Mira Costa (20th) and Redondo (45th).

Mira Costa (8-3) travels to face Palisades Charter today and Sierra Canyon on Tuesday.

Redondo (7-5) also hits the road to face St. John Bosco on Wednesday and Peninsula on Saturday, April 21.