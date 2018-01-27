Artesia refresh includes sign replacement

by David Mendez

The makeover of Artesia Boulevard is moving forward with $500,000 from the City of Redondo Beach to refresh the economic corridor, according to a presentation made before the Redondo Beach City Council on Tuesday. Part of the plan will see a replacement to Redondo Beach’s familiar green street signs, in accordance with a City Identity Plan first approved more than a decade ago.

“It’s long overdue, and we’re excited about it,” said Mayor Bill Brand.

The plan, according to the City’s Public Works Department, will include installing drought-tolerant landscaping and water efficiency upgrades over the length of Artesia Boulevard. Aging benches and trash cans will be updated and 40-year-old light pole hardware will also be replaced.

Changes have already begun with pilot drought-tolerant landscaping in two locations along the Boulevard. Work is planned to take place over 12 months.

Among the biggest changes will be new street signs along Artesia Boulevard, based on a City Identity Program adopted more than 15 years ago.

Redondo’s familiar green street signs will be replaced with bright blue and white signs, featuring a sunset and a sail, reminiscent of the City’s logo.

“The new sign was approved, but [Artesia] will be the only street in Redondo that will have the new signs for now,” said Deputy Public Works Director Mike Klein.

The signs were designed as part of the 2002 program, which includes blue and white signs along Harbor Drive and blue “monument” signs that provide directions to areas of civic interest, including the Pier, the Performing Arts Center and Dominguez Park.

“It’s a way to set Artesia apart from other parts of town,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Witzansky.

“We’re all in favor of that,” said Councilman John Gran. “District 4 is ready to be out front.”

However, the identity change may disrupt an iconic Redondo Beach image.

“You know how you know when you’re in which city” by the color of the street signs, said Councilman Todd Loewenstein: Manhattan’s signs are blue, Hermosa’s are brown, and Redondo’s are green. “Not that I want to shake the apple cart, but it does differentiate us… it’s one thing to think of, that uniformity of street signs.”

“Torrance’s signs are green too,” Witzansky replied. “But they don’t have the sail.”

A motion to file the report and give staff direction to accelerate tree trimming and to develop plans for full light pole replacements along Artesia Boulevard passed unanimously.