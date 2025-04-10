Arrest made in threat to Metro right-of-way surveyors

by Garth Meyer

A man who threatened to harm Metro surveyors on the potential Green Line extension route through North Redondo and Lawndale was arrested April 2.

Detectives from The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Services Bureau apprehended Daniel Doyle Scallion, 28, who is alleged to have made the threat Feb. 20 in an anonymous e-mail to Metro.

According to the Sheriff’s Bureau, it contained a “direct and alarming statement” that Metro workers would be “shot.”

It prompted an investigation and Scallion was arrested.

“This timely enforcement action highlights the hard work of (Sheriff’s Bureau) deputies and detectives and further speaks to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Metro employees, our ridership and members of the public,” said Detective Shawn Kehoe, in a statement.

Scallion was held on $50,000 bail.

Metro announced earlier this year that surveyors would begin work Feb. 5 on the right-of-way, which goes through North Redondo and Lawndale neighborhoods.

The project was expected to last two months, part of preparation for the final Environmental Impact Report for the proposed light-rail extension.

L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell released a statement April 4 about the arrest.

“I take the concerns of my constituents seriously, which is why I’ve organized several community events focused on the Metro C-Line, including a walking tour with residents to discuss the proposed changes directly with Metro staff and my office,” she said. “While we may not all agree on every aspect of this project, we can all agree that violence, or the threat of violence, will not be tolerated.”

Mitchell also serves on the Metro board.

“Metro crew members are fulfilling their duties by collecting data to address the very concerns residents have raised. As both a Metro boardmember and County Supervisor, it is my responsibility to help ensure that our residents and employees feel safe in our communities,” Mitchell said. “I want to thank the Sheriff’s Department and Metro for their prompt response to the threat. My office will continue to monitor the situation and remain engaged with the project.” ER