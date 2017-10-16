Around and About Oct 2017

Concerts in the Park

The country honky tonk sounds of the Cody Bryant Show closed out the Malaga Cove Summer concert series on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The concert was presented by the Malaga Cove Business and Professional Association in cooperation with the Palos Verdes Police Officer’s Association. Virginia Butler and husband Les Fishman of Coldwell Banker produce the Library Concert Series every year and have committed to continuing the series in 2018. Malaga Bank designed and printed the posters, flyers and programs for each performance and Premier Bank of Palos Verdes.

Concerts in the Park has become a family event where patrons can put their blankets out and reserve a space at 3PM on the grassy knoll, picnic and then listen to a wide divergence of different bands starting at 7PM. To learn more visit www.malagacoveconcerts.com.

Pro-Surfer throws a rock ‘n roll birthday bash for Dad

PVP Council PTA Honorary Service Awards

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Council of PTAs celebrated its 61st year with an Honorary Service Awards event at Trump National Golf Course. The PVP Council of PTAs supports all sixteen school PTAs on the Palos Verdes Peninsula representing almost 11,000 members, with the goal of positively impacting the lives of all children and families. One hundred and fifty people attended to recognize exemplary PTA volunteer service to the community. State PTA President-Elect (2017-2019) Dianna MacDonald’s keynote address thanked PTA members for their volunteerism and encouraged continued commitment and leadership.

“Magically Mysterious”- New York Times

Second Sundays at 2 p.m., Rolling Hills United Methodist Church hosts acclaimed classical musicians for community concerts. On September 10, famed Australian flutist Catherine Gregory performed with David Kaplan on the piano. Catherine is a Core-Member of Decoda-Affiliate of Carnegie Hall and Resident Ensemble for Creative Performance at the Guildhall School of London. The New York Times also boasts that “Ms. Gregory leaves a deep impression-her sound rich and fully present.” Admission is free and donations are appreciated. Visit www.RHUMC.org to view show schedules.

Admiral Risty’s Live Entertainment

Songs such as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “Sweet Caroline” and “Country Roads Take Me Home” are being performed by Tom Bellizia 7-11 p.m. Friday evenings in the Seaside Lounge of Admiral Risty’s Restaurant. Bellizia’s playlist of old, familiar songs goes along with a restaurant deeply rooted in Palos Verdes history since 1966 . Bellizia is a composer, pianist, guitarist and vocalist. He owns and often plays a Felipe Conde classical guitar from one of the oldest guitar-making families in Madrid. The Admiral Risty offers live entertainment Tuesdays through Sundays in the lounge. Visit www.admiralristy.com for a schedule of upcoming performances.

YMCA’s Adventure Guide Program Provides Exploration for Kids

To grow and share adventurous experiences with a parent provides special memories for children and adults alike. The YMCA Adventure Guide program launches children on a journey of discovery alongside their parent to create a bonding experience while they are still young. Group activities include games, crafts, songs, outdoor pursuits such as camping, hiking, ice-skating and swimming. The goal is to spend quality one-on-one time together to set a foundation for a positive, lifelong relationship between you and your child. The program runs from September through June for grades K-2 and parents.