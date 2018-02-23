Advertisement
Around and About – Las Madrecitas Honorees

Las Madrecitas held its 52nd annual Evergreen Ball in the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on January 6. This year’s event honored 19 high school girls for their volunteer service to the Orthopædic Institute for Children (OIC). The honorees were: (Front row, left to right) Julia Davis, Madeline Babros, Emily Warter, Adelaide Brannan and Emily Levin; (Second row) Catherine Mihm, Marissa Hong, Michelle Renslo, Mia Daly, Mia Gioiello and Julia Cotter; (Third row) Melia Harlan, Helena Ruzic, Tate Robinson, Natalie Watts and Hanalei Emnace. (Top row) Kara Lee, Audrey Yun and Daniella Cooper. Photo by Gilmore Studios

