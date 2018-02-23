Around and About – Las Madrecitas Honorees

- Home
- News
Yoga studio will host meditation ‘flash mob’ on pier this weekend
by Ryan McDonald About a year ago, Suzy Nece noticed that she was…
Stacks at the skatepark? City seeks input on library’s future
by Ryan McDonald The Hermosa Beach branch of the County of Los Angeles Public…
Renewable energy plan offers choice, savings for Manhattan Beach residents
by Mark McDermott The Manhattan Beach City Council Tuesday night chose default rates for…
- Sports
- Advertise with Us
- Best of the Beach 2018
- Business Directory
- Contact Us
- Digital Downloads
- Digital Magazine Flipbooks
- Drop Zone
- Easy Reader News in your Inbox
- Easy Reader Pick-up Locations
- Events Calendar
- Facebook Comments FAQ
- Frank Hallstein, Sr. was long Hermosa Beach locksmith
- gift guide added
- Hermosa Beach Real Estate
- Hermosa Kiwanis taste of the Beach
- Manhattan Beach Real Estate
- Obituary Announcement Form
- Order Cancelled
- Peninsula People
- Photo Archive
- Photo Contest
- Privacy Policy
- Proofed Images
- Real Estate Listings & Homes For Sale
- Redondo Beach Real Estate
- Search Results
- Shopping Cart
- Site Map
- Subscribe to Easy Reader News
- Terms of Service
- Thanks
- Wedding Announcement Form
- Calendar
- RSS Feed
Rolling Hills Country Club unveils new David McLay Kidd-designed golf course
Rolling Hills Country Club celebrates the opening of its new golf course, designed by celebrated golf course designer David McLay Kidd.…
Redondo on a roll in Division 2AA basketball playoffs
By Randy Angel Top-seeded Redondo continued to dominate in the Division 2AA playoffs eliminating…
Mira Costa, South advance in Division 2 boys soccer playoffs
By Randy Angel Mira Costa’s boys soccer team (16-4-2) advanced to the Division 2…
- Surfing
Take a Step Inside ET Surf With Manager Daniel DelCastillo (video)
In this episode Civic Couch takes you to Hermosa Beach to visit ET Surf.…
Gallas, Sabina win South Bay Boardriders/ET Surf contest in Manhattan Beach
After overhead storm surf at the December and January South Bay Boardriders contest, waist high waves and glassy, light offshore conditions at the SBBC ET Surf contest were a pleasant respite, especially for the nearly 50 groms (12 and under) who competed. …
Swell Stories 2: Misleading Swell brings big but wonky surf to the South Bay.
Welcome back to Swell Stories powered by Manhattan Beach Toyota and the Easy Reader…
- Dining
A Meeting in the Middle [restaurant review]
Every time I see a sign for a new Mediterranean restaurant, I wonder what…
In praise of everyday Chinese [restaurant review]
One of the rewards of writing in my own neighborhood is the chance to…
Evolution of a Manhattan Beach Dining Destination [Restaurant Review]
Dinner at the Strand House in downtown Manhattan Beach is typically expensive, but the experience is anything but typical …
- Entertainment
- No categories
- RSS Feed
“Moving Line” art at El Camino College
The Line King At El Camino College, a “Moving Line” gathers no moss by…
Vibrant, lush art by Sudrak Khongpuang
Glowing Skies and Tranquil Fields of Gold Thai artist Sudrak Khongpuang returns to the…
South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 22 to 28
Thursday, February 22 Girl power “Mulan, Jr.” opens at Palos Verdes Intermediate School, 2161…
- Opinion
- No categories
- RSS Feed
Peninsula outlook 2018: Stocks and real estate
Peninsula finance and real estate experts weigh in on the bull market and housing appreciation…
Letters to the Editor 2-22-18
Letters to the Editor 2-15-18
- Photos
- Video
- Events
- Milestones
- Best of the Beach 2018
You must be logged in to post a comment Login