American Martyrs, Manhattan Beach raffles Jeep Wrangler

American Martyrs Monsignor John Barry does his Popemobile imitation to promote his parish’s Lucky 21 raffle of a new Jeep Wrangler, donated by Scott Robinson Jeep. Only 2,500 tickets will be sold ($60 ea., $50 ea. for two or more). Each ticket holder has a one in 21 chance of winning the Jeep, or other prizes, including $5,000 in cash. The drawing will be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at the 47th Annual Parish Fair, which begins on Saturday, Oct. 21. Raffle tickets are available at AmericanMartyrs.org, after Sunday Masses and at the parish office, 624 15th St., Manhattan Beach.