Addi’s Tandoor: Best of the Beach 2018 Indian

The cuisine of Goa, a former Portuguese colony in India, has been coming into the spotlight over the last few years because the Mediterranean-Indian fusion style is unique. We in the South Bay can proudly say we were first in the LA area to support it because we’ve been dining at Addi’s Tandoor for 15 years. The flavors of Goa shine here, particularly the delicate seafood curries enlivened with spices and cooked with coconut milk. This is one of the few parts of India where beef is eaten, and you can get it with the famously spicy vindaloo sauce that was invented in this region. Even if you don’t know much about Indian food, you can sense that something different and interesting is going on at Addi’s.

Addi’s Tandoor

Woodstock Plaza, 800 Torrance Blvd., #101., Redondo Beach

(310) 540-1616

addistandoor.com

Runner-up: Bombay Tandoori

5713 4111,CA-1, Torrance

(310) 303-3185

bombaytandooriandbanquet.com