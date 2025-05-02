About Town Redondo: Invention Convention, J.V. cheerleaders, smoke shop busts

11 RBUSD students advance to Invention Convention nationals

Kindergartners through eighth-graders from the Redondo Unified School District competed in the 2025 Henry Ford Invention Convention, with 72 local students advancing to Southern California Regionals on March 29 at El Camino College. Up against 652 students at the Torrance campus, 11 of the 66 inventions advancing to nationals are from RBUSD, including one from a kindergartner.

RBPD smoke shop follow-up closes one store, cites others

Last week, Redondo Beach Police Special Operations conducted a follow-up operation at smoke shops across the city to check for business license violations, illegal sales of THC products, and flavored tobacco.

According to a report from Police Chief Joe Hoffman, the project closed down one shop for lack of a license, and seven were given notices regarding flavored tobacco. Three smoke shops were issued notices because of THC items.

RUHS junior varsity cheerleaders take titles at USA Nationals in Anaheim

The Redondo Union High School junior varsity cheer squad won two titles at the USA Nationals Spirit Cheerleading Championships Feb. 14-17 at the Anaheim Convention Center, taking the categories of Crowdleader and Band Chant. The girls are coached by Lisa Hedspeth, Isabel Cruz and Rory Gezler.

Annual Woman’s Club Spaghetti Dinner is May 10

The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach holds its 15th Annual Spaghetti Dinner Saturday, May 10, from 5 – 8 p.m. at its historic clubhouse, 400 South Broadway at Pearl Street. The dinner, silent auction and bake sale benefit local charities and clubhouse maintenance. Cost is $20 per person, with kids 8 and under free. $15 presale tickets are available through May 8.