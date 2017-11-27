3 Most Healthy Pizza Recipes with less than 300 calories!!

Well, who doesn’t love to munch on some delicious cheesy pizzas? But, does the bulk of calories that a bite of this yummy food carries scare you? Then, I must say that this thought of yours doesn’t hold true to a great extent. There are even some such extremely delectable pizzas available that you can eat without thinking of the extra calories that can get you those ugly bulges.

1. Mushroom-Prosciutto Pizza

When it comes to making a healthy meal then this pizza can be the best option. Also, if you are a vegetarian then you can just cut-down the prosciutto altogether and that’s it, you are done!

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Heat oil in a pan, coat it with some cooking spray, add mushrooms and shallots.

Saute.

Add garlic and thyme.

Saute for 1 minute.

Stir in vinegar and then remove from heat.

Now, place the crust on the bottom rack of an oven separately

Bake at 450 degrees for 6 minutes.

After you are done, now you can spread the mushroom mixture evenly over the crust.

Sprinkle with prosciutto and fontina cheese.

2. Turkey Pizza

It is not required that you need to go for some heavy and spicy toppings to make your pizza tasty always. Rather, you can keep it simple and still it will satisfy your palette at the utmost level.

Know how to make this delicious pizza.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Heat olive oil in a pan. Add onion and garlic and saute for 4 minutes. Then stir in tomatoes, salt, and pepper within it.

Bring the content to boil.

After that reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove and cool.

For making the crust, roll dough into a 10-inch circle on a lightly floured surface.

Place the dough in a pizza pan or baking sheet that is coated with cooking spray.

Crimp the edges of the dough then to make a rim.

Finally, spread the mixture over the crust and top with Turkey and sprinkle with cheese.

At the end, bake it at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

3. BBQ Chicken Pizza

This pizza is packed with immense flavor and laden with various health benefits. There is nothing that can be better than this for a quick weeknight recipe or a simple casual weekend meal.

Check out how can you make this pizza?

Get the oven ready by preheating it to 450 degrees.

Place the crust on a baking sheet and bake at 45 degrees for 4 minutes.

Remove it from the oven and spread some barbecue sauce over it.

Then add chicken pieces over it with some sprinkled diced tomato, cheese, and green onion.

And, bake it again until the cheese melts.

That’s it! It’s done.

So, I hope you are assured of the fact now that pizzas are not always full of fats!!! You can still taste a delicious one while not exceeding the limit of calorie-intake. Then, what are you waiting for? Just go for these pizza recipes and treat your taste buds while not being unhealthy at all!!