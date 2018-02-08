South Bay Community Calendar 2-8-18

Friday, February 9

Night at the Library

Artist Chuck Hohng speaks about the meaning behind his signature bears featured in his exhibition, “Toyetic” on display at the Manhattan Beach Art Center and Manhattan Beach Library. Light refreshments provided. 8-10 p.m. This event is free to the public. Toyetic exhibit runs through April 1. 1320 Highland Ave. (310) 545-8595.

Get on the bus

Learn everything there is to know about using public transportation at the Metro’s Older Adult Transportation Pop-Up. Programming will include services geared to the older adult audience. 10 a.m. – noon. Hawthorne Memorial Center, 3901 W El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne. For more information or to RSVP, contact Jacob Lopez at (213) 922-1359 or email at lopezj12@metro.net. Event is accessible by Metro bus or rail. To plan your trip use our trip planner at metro.net or call (323) 466-3876.

Whale of a day

Go to sea any day of the week through mid-April in search of migrating Pacific gray whales and a host of other marine life including dolphins, seals and sea lions. Whalewatch naturalists, trained by CMA and the American Cetacean Society, lead two-to-three-hour boat trips from various landings; fees vary. From Redondo, boats depart weekdays at 10 a.m.; weekends 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.. Call 310-372-2111. Groups can make reservations by calling Cabrillo Whalewatch at 310-548-7770 Tuesdays through Fridays, 8:30 am to 1 pm. Individuals can make reservations by contacting the boat landings directly. Please click on the link below for more information.

Wednesday, February 14

Ready to Read

Storytime just for 3 & 4 year olds full of early literacy concepts, songs, rhymes, movement, and fun! Children are encouraged to attend independently, however, caregivers are welcome, too. 12:30 p.m. but arrive a little early to check in at the Information Desk for your name bear badge, go to the bathroom, and get a drink of water. Redondo Beach Main Library, Children’s Storytime Room, 1st Floor, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. 310-318-0675 option 6 for more info.

Movie day

Hermosa Five-0 Senior Center screens Goodbye Christopher Robin, rated PG. Only $1, and includes coffee, candy and popcorn. Noon, with a run time of 1 hr. 47 min. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 318-0280. hermosabch.org.

Thursday, February 15

Life Planning Series

Today’s topic is elder care and residential choices presented by H.E.L.P. (Healthcare and Elder Law Programs) Corporation. 10:30 a.m. Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., (310) 533-1996 or Help4Srs.org.

Author event

Pages bookstore presents the award-winning adventure writer and a longtime contributor to NPR, Peter Heller, New York Times Bestselling author of Celine, The Dog Stars, and The Painter. Heller is a contributing editor at Outside magazine, Men’s Journal, and National Geographic Adventure, and a regular contributor to Bloomberg Businessweek. $20 (includes book) $34 (includes book + healthy box lunch from Kale and Coconuts). Noon. (310) 318-0900 or info@pagesabookstore.com. 904 Manhattan Ave. Manhattan Beach.

Water workshop

A free two-part Rainwater/Greywater Class & Workshop hosted by West Basin Municipal Water District. The­­­­­ workshops will teach District residents how to harvest rainwater with rain barrels and cisterns for outdoor irrigation, as well as how to safely and legally reuse greywater from clothes washing machines. Each event series consists of one class followed by an additional workshop at a later date in the month. Attendees will qualify to receive a free “Greywater Green Landscape” book, a $100 discount on greywater parts, and one-hour in-home technical assistance for the installation of greywater systems. 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center,1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For more information and to register, visit: westbasin.org/greywater.

Friday, February 16

Hanna Somatic Movement

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) presents this introductory Hanna Somatic class. Led by instructor Ken Lew, participants will learn the basics of Hanna Somatic movement to increase flexibility, help relieve chronic pain, joint stiffness, and address ineffective body movement patterns. Advance registration required. 3 – 4:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Saturday, February 17

Quilt show

The South Bay Quilters Guild presents the 38th South Bay Quilters Guild Quilt Show. Featured quilter, Sue Glass will be in the house in addition to over 150 beautiful quilts on display in the gallery alongside many new quilting supplies by your favorite vendors. A quilt auction will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. as well as a drawing for themed raffle baskets. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets are $10$9. Children under 10 are free. For advance tickets contact Julie Limbach Jones at (310) 413-4316. Southbayquiltersguild.org.

Across the Generations

The Palos Verdes Library District, in partnership with the American Association of University Women Palos Verdes Peninsula (AAUW PVP), presents Judy Milestone, Smith College alumna, UCLA Lecturer, and former Senior Vice President, CNN lead the conversation about how women’s lives have changed across the generations and will introduce us to Hanna Meghi Chandoo. Hanna is an associate with the law firm Stris & Maher LLP and is also a graduate of Smith College. Like many women of her generation, Hanna wears many hats and fills many roles. In addition to being an attorney, she is a daughter, a wife, an activist and the eldest of three sisters. 1 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road Rolling Hills Estates. This program is free and open to the public. For more information contact Leti Polizzi, Adult Services Department Manager (310) 377-9584.

Beach Ball

The Beach Ball is Leadership Hermosa Beach’s annual fundraising event that brings local leaders together for an enjoyable night of socializing and celebrating. Hosted by Jared Young with live music by Hit Me 90s. Emerging Leader awards are given to an Adult, Business/Non Profit and a Youth who have provided service and civic leadership in the community. Appetizers and drink specials will be provided! Proceeds benefit future Leadership Hermosa projects that benefit the local community. 6 -10 p.m. at The Standing Room, Hermosa Beach. Tickets ($40-50) available eventbrite.com.

Sunday, February 18

The LA International Pen Show

Los Angeles International Pen Show is a 4 day event being held from 15th February to the 18th at the Westdrift Manhattan Beach Hotel. This event showcases writing products including new and vintage collectible pens, pencils, stationery, paper, ink and more to collectors and writing aficionados. Numerous vendors will be selling inks, new fountain pens, ballpoint pens and other types of writing instruments. Vintage writing instruments are also available for sale, and there will be a number of experts on hand that can restore vintage pens. Have an old pen you would like to know more about? Bring it in! $7 entry fee at the door. Children under 12 are free with an adult. For questions and information call (310) 546-7511 or visit lainternationalpenshow.com.

Tuesday, February 20

Democratic Club

To stay current with what is happening in local politics and government and in our nation. Free. No charge to attend. Guest speakers and refreshments. 6 – 6:30 p.m. meet and greet, 6:30 – 8 p.m. meeting. El Segundo Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. The meeting are energetic and interactive. For questions call (310) 497-3013.