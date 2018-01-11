South Bay Community Calendar 1-11-18

Thursday, January 11

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Answer the call. Give blood in honor of everyday heroes. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Bloodmobile in Police Station parking lot, 401 Diamond Street, Redondo Beach. To sign up go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code BADGESOCAL. For more info contact Mike.diehr@redondo.org or call (310) 379-2477, ext. 2493.

South Bay Business Collective

join a panel of experienced entrepreneurs to help jumpstart your new year. 5:30 p.m. networking, 6 – 8 p.m. panel, discussion, and Q&A. We Work Workspace, 1240 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach. $25 per person. For tickets visit southbaybusinesscollective.com. For further information call (310) 378-4417.

Any spare change?

The Bay Cities Coin Club is free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. El Segundo Library, 111 West Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. For questions and information email: baycitiescc@gmail.com.

Friday, January 12

Rockin to raise money

Hermosa Punk Band “1034” will be hosting a fundraiser for the Hermosa Kiwanis Club. Four bands to play including 1034, The Mailmen, The Cavities & Nightmare Enterprises. Doors open at 5 p.m. First band on at 6 p.m., Music plays until 10 p.m. $5 Cover Charge. All ages welcome. Hermosa Kiwanis Club, 2515 Valley Dr, Hermosa Beach. For more information email: 1034band@gmail.com.

Saturday, January 13

Paws to read

Children are invited to practice their beginning reading skills with B.A.R.K dogs. Free. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call Kay Wantuch at (310) 379-8475. Colapublib.org.

Open House

Treat your kids to a morning of fun at AdventurePlex’s open house. This is the perfect opportunity to experience everything AdventurePlex’s healthy play facility has to offer, including dynamic activities that the whole family can enjoy. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1701 Marine Ave., Manhattan Beach. Free. No registration required. bchd.org.

Yoga on the Octagon

The Redondo Pier Association offers free Yoga on the Octagon the second Saturday of each month from 10 – 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend in this all level yoga class where the International Boardwalk meets the Redondo Beach Pier (the octagon below Kincaid’s). Participants should bring a yoga mat, towel and bottled water. For additional information, visit redondopier.com/events. The Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach.

Shop talk at the Auto Museum

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to attend this interactive lecture series that will showcase the American automobile throughout history and learn about the current status of the collector market. The featured speakers are Jim Crabtree, noted professional car historian, and Phil Skinner, Editor of Kelly Blue Book and Old Cars. This series will discuss Recovery & Revival – 1943 to 1972. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Automobile Driving Museum, 610 Lairport Street, El Segundo.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and includes admission to the museum. For additional information, visit theadm.org.

Sunday, January 14

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Marcia Tatroe will present “Rockin’ with Cacti and Succulents.” A prolific writer, lecturer and award-winner, Ms. Tatroe focuses on garden design, rock gardening, xeriscape and native plants. This lecture will describe the benefits of rock gardens for collectors of cacti and succulents. 1 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Slack Key Festival

Played from the heart and soul through the fingers, and flowing with vivid tropical images, Hawaiian ki ho’alu (slack key) is truly one of the great acoustic guitar traditions in the world. In slack key, some of the strings are slacked from the standard tuning, with the thumb playing the bass while the other fingers play the melody and improvise in a finger-picked style. 2 p.m. The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Ticket prices range from $20 to $135. For additional information and ticket purchase, call (800) 595-4849 or visit Slackkeyfest.com.

Monday, January 15

Martin Luther King Day weed removal

Celebrate MLK Day of Service at Alta Vicente Reserve. Help to remove invasive weeds which degrade important wildlife habitat and will be replacing them with native, drought tolerant plants. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Alta Vicente trail head next to St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 31290 Palos Verdes Dr. W., Rancho Palos Verdes. Please do not park in the church parking lot. Park on the street. Extra parking can be found in Golden Cove Shopping Center. Please wear closed-toed shoes, sun protection and be sure to bring drinking water and a snack. A reusable water bottle is recommended. pvplc.org.

Tuesday, January 16

Balance, Mobility, & Fall Prevention

The Palos Verdes Library District has been awarded a grant through the California State Library Library Services and Technology Act to create a series of programs for the 55+ crowd on the Peninsula. These programs focus on health care, self-care, wealth management, and more, and will be hosted at various locations around the Peninsula thanks to the support of local organizations. Free. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. For a full listing of events and sponsors visit pvld.org/celebrate/boomers.

Dinner & Gala

Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau hosts the 2018 Chamber Installation Dinner and Gala. $60 per person. Tickets at eventbrite. 5:30 p.m. Comedy & Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions and ticket information call (310) 376-0951 or email info@HBChamber.net.

Documentary activists

Jon Fitzgerald, author of Film Making for Change, visits {pages} bookstore. Whether you are looking to produce a documentary or narrative projects, this is the resource that will help you get your project made. 7 p.m. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. RSVP’s appreciated by email rsvp@pagesabookstore.com. pagesabookstore.com.

Wednesday, January 17

Examining Prostate Cancer

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) host Hyung Kim, MD, director of the Cedar-Sinai Academic Urologic Program. Kim will discuss balancing physical and emotional health, second opinions for complex and difficult urologic cases, and the latest information on leading-edge treatment approaches. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration is required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.