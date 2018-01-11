Emergence of Online Gambling Outside Europe

Gambling has been one of the most popular pastimes for the people across the globe for a long time. So, when it made it to the Internet in the form of online poker, roulette, blackjack, etc. it immediately grabbed attention and began to grow dramatically.

In fact, casino games are a 30 billion GDP industry today, which is why the future of gambling is pretty bright.

Gambling in Europe

The majority of European nations have a penchant for gambling, which is evident by the fact that many of them were included in CNBC’s list of World’s Biggest Gambling Nations, including Greece, Italy, Ireland, etc.

The Europeans love to gamble- blackjack, roulette, poker; you name it- they love it. In fact, UK is one of the hottest destinations for sports betting in the entire world.

Considering the love that Europeans have for gambling, it’s no surprise that they also have a massive player base for the online casino games as well.

People of all ages can be found having a great time and churning money playing a variety of fun casino games on their laptops and mobiles in Europe. However, as of late, online gambling is becoming popular across the globe too.

The following are some of the main reasons why online gambling is becoming popular outside of Europe as well:

Easy Access

One of the biggest reasons why online casino games are gaining traction is because they are available on the go- thanks to the mobile casinos.

So, if you are traveling, waiting for your turn at the dentist, or simply walking back from school, you can always kill time by playing your favorite online casino games, which also, by the way, are available in tons of variety.

Saves Travel Money

Places like Las Vegas of the USA or Monte Carlo of Monaco are the mecca of the casino lovers. Playing slots, poker, etc. at such locations is, without a doubt, a memorable experience for the new and old players alike.

However, there are a large number of people who live in the remote areas of the world or are simply not able to afford the travel expenses for visiting the top casino destinations. Thus, online casino games are the perfect solution for them, especially when there are Virtual Reality casino games and Live Dealer games that are able to provide a rich and immersive gambling experience.

Jaw-Dropping Prizes and Sign up Bonuses

While there are some people who gamble just for fun, truth is that it’s all about the money. Again, this is where the online gambling industry takes the lead.

Online casino platforms are becoming bigger by the day and to increase their market share, most of them are offering ridiculously high prizes and even sign up bonuses like no deposit bonuses that a user can claim as soon as they register with a particular platform.

Deals like these can easily put even the top brick-and-mortar casinos to shame.

Available 24 hours a day

The online casino market is not constrained by time limits and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So, no matter what day it is, what time, when you seek thrill or want to make some money while having fun, nothing’s can stop you.

The Advantage of Multi-Tabling

A large number of gamblers take their game quite seriously and eye the big bucks. Thus, they are attracted towards the concept of “multi-tabling”, which is when you play a casino game, such as poker on multiple tables.

Multi-tabling allows one to play multiple poker games simultaneously, which saves time and helps to make a lot of money in a short period if they have the knack for it. However, this is only possible with online gambling, and hence the popularity.

Online gambling is relatively new (the first online casino InterCasino was launched in August 1996) but is making waves across the globe. So, if you love casinos, then it’s something you definitely need to check out.