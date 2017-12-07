South Bay Community Calendar 12-7-17

Saturday, December 9

Build me a sandman

Just because the South Bay doesn’t experience cold, snowy winters don’t mean you have to miss out. There may not be snow but there’s sand….how about building a sand snowman? Arrive early to claim a prime site. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. north of the Hermosa Pier at shoreline and building commences at 9 a.m. Prizes awarded. Judging begins at 11:15 a.m. For more information, contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280 or visit hermosabch.org

Christmas car show

The Christmas edition of Cruise at the Beach. Take a stroll among some of the finest examples of the Southern California car culture. Judging begins at 9 a.m. with the trophy presentation at 2 p.m. In keeping with the spirit of the season, please bring an unwrapped toy to benefit Cheer for Children Christmas Toy Drive. Ruby’s Diner, 245 North Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. If you wish to display a car or require more information, contact Larry Neville at (310) 962-7438. Registration is $20.

Dickens’ holiday

Enter Fezziwig’s warehouse replete with Victorian decorations. Several Dickens characters are around to meet with guests like Fagin and the Artful Dodger from Oliver Twist teaching how to pick pockets. Guests are encouraged to dress Victorian. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The International Printing Museum, 315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson. Admission is $25 per guest, $80 groups of 4. Call (310) 515-7166 or visit printmuseum.org.

Yoga on the Octagon

Free yoga on the Redondo Beach Pier. Everyone is welcome to attend and take part in this all level yoga class. Meet at the Octagon, where the Pier meets the international Boardwalk below Kincaid’s. 10 – 11 a.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. For future events visit redondopier.com.

Holiday concert

Holiday Concert and Santa on the Redondo Pier presented by Redondo Pier Association. Take a selfie with surfing Santa. Free holiday parking. Free holiday activity book for the first 150 kids. Free. Please bring a new unwrapped toy valued at $5 or more for a chance to win pier prizes. 2 – 4 p.m. 100 Fishermans Wharf, Redondo Beach (west end of The Pier behind Tony’s). Redondopier.com.

Christmas Faire

Annual Christmas Faire at Alpine Village. Santa photos, strolling Christmas carolers, festive music, wine tasting, live entertainment, food samples, holiday gift vendors, and Alpine Express Train rides. 3 – 8 p.m. Alpine Village, 833 W. Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For questions call (310) 327-4384.

Boat Parade

Brightly decorated boats and paddle-craft parade through the marina trying to capture one of the event trophies. 4:30 – 10 p.m. King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach. For more information contact Denise (Dede) Harkins (310) 892-7475 or Tracey McMartin (310) 962-0227. kingharbor.com/holiday-boat-parade/.

Concert for Sandy

The Manhattan Beach Rotary Club and Mira Costa High School Interact Club present an evening of artistry and timeless music. Classical guitarist Felix Kellaway with the MBMS Madrigal Singers and Joel Ruben. Sandy Casey, a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School, was among the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. The concert’s proceeds will provide a scholarship to a student with a demonstrated interest in teaching children with special needs. 7 p.m. Mira Costa High School Theater, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. $20 donation. Tickets presale at benefit.mbrotary.org.

Candy Cane Lane

The 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue in El Segundo magically transforms into Candy Cane Lane every holiday season since 1919. The homes are festooned with lights and decorations and Santa’s sleigh stops for a visit on certain nights through December 23. The streets will be closed to through traffic through Christmas night, and most houses will still have their lights up through New Year’s weekend. The lights are generally on from sunset until about 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Polar Express

The community is invited for a special reading of The Polar Express and photos with Santa. In addition, there will be face painters, balloon animals, holiday crafts, hot chocolate and cookies and tours of the museum. Noon – 4 p.m. $15 per family and includes everything. Tickets are available online at lomita-rr.org or at the door the day of the event. The Lomita Railroad Museum, 2137 W. 250th Street, Lomita. For additional information and ticket purchase, visit lomita-rr.org/calendar.

Let it snow

Green Hills Let it Snow Holiday Festival & Memorial Tree Lighting. Free. Santa photos, snow sledding, sleigh rides, arts & crafts, and holiday music. 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Green Hills, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions call (310) 521-4460.

Holiday parade

The El Segundo Chamber of Commerce and Chevron presents the annual Holiday Parade beginning at 1 p.m. and is expected to end about 3 p.m. The route begins on Main Street at Imperial Avenue and proceeds south to El Segundo Boulevard. Grandstands will be located at Main Street and Holly Avenue. Floats will be theme decorated and Saint Nick will make his appearance at the end of the procession. For additional information, visit elsegundochamber.com/events-and-news.

Holiday fireworks

Manhattan Beach’s signature holiday event gets underway at 4 p.m. with a concert by the Hyperion Outfall Serenaders followed by award-winning Mira Costa Jazz Ensemble at 5 p.m. and local favorite, Joe’s Band, at 6 p.m. Lou Giovannetti will be Master of Ceremonies. Skechers’ Snow Park will be open from 4 – 6:30 p.m. with five 50′ sled runs, two snow play areas and snowmen available for family photos. A donation of canned goods, cash or a new, unwrapped toy is requested for admission to the Snow Park. The Bounce Park will have two huge slides and the Fire Dog bounce for smaller children. Fireworks start at 7 p.m. and will be synchronized to holiday music with an extended grand finale sponsored by Belkin. This is a hugely popular event so be sure to arrive early to nab prime seating. Bring your own beach chairs and blankets. For additional information, visit mbfireworks.com.

Annual Christmas Pageant

Since 1953, Neighborhood Church presents its Christmas Pageant. Two shows: 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early by 5:15 or 7:15 p.m. to enjoy the pre-pageant music offered by the church bell choir in the Sanctuary. The Pageant is a free gift to the community, appropriate for all ages. 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. (310) 378-9353 or visit neighborhoodchurchpve.org.

Tuesday, December 12

Parent + child = workshop

Join in for a morning of fun and learning with your babies and toddlers. Talk to experts on early childhood literacy, development, and health while encouraging your child to learn through play and art. For babies and toddlers ages 0-3 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Registration required by calling (310) 379-8475 or email: kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Support Group

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is an open gathering of people with common needs and interests who come together to share their feelings, thoughts and experiences in a safe environment. Attendees learn ways to better cope with and manage the challenges of dementia. Call (323) 930-6256 to RSVP. 3 – 5 p.m. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Conference Room A1/A2, 2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach. For more Senior Plus events, visit MemorialCare.org/SeniorPlusEvents.

Thursday, December 14

The votes are in

Pages’ Publisher Reps announce their holiday best picks. The reps from Penguin, Random House, and Simon & Schuster will talk about their favorite books for the holidays. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. The reps will begin their presentations at 7 p.m. Books and prizes will be raffled off. Refreshments. RSVP to rsvp@pagesabookstore.com or call (310) 318-0900. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Friday, December 15

Cozy stories, crafts

Come snuggle up for a family storytime celebrating warm feelings and winter. Then join us for seasonal card making to share our well wishes with friends and family. Parents: be advised there will be food served at this program. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Contact Kay Wantuch for questions at (310) 374-0746 or email: kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Saturday, December 16

The Nutcracker

The magic returns! The 37th Anniversary Nutcracker directed by Uta Graf-Apostol. One weekend only on Sat. Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sun. Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. & 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for children. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For tickets call (310) 544-0403 x221 or online at or palosverdesperformingarts.com