Traveling abroad and the things you shouldn’t skip during your stay

Business and beaches: Manhattan Village remodel may produce $500,000 in new Manhattan Beach revenue
Seven of the top 25 sales tax producers in Manhattan Beach reside in Manhattan Village. New enhancement may add upwards of $500,000 in additional annual sales tax revenue for Manhattan Beach. …
Manhattan Beach September 11 memorial service a reminder of need for eternal vigilance
Manhattan Beach Mayor David Lesser remembered his cousin, a trader with Cantor Fitzgerald. Lesser’s cousin was among the New York investment bank’s 658 employees who died during the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.…
MB Local Produce Market Hit Hard by SCE Power Outage
Lanakila’s Ryland Hart a rising star in the sport of paddling
by Randy Angel Not only is teenager Ryland Hart making a name for himself…
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, running, volleyball and more
Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball is hosting Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays,…
Redondo’s Harwell runs away with victory at LA Kings Beach Cities 5K/10K
By Randy Angel Redondo Beach resident Stewart Harwell continued his success of road racing…
Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race 2017 by Fin Film
Film maker Chris Aguilar of Fin Film Company captures the action and spirit of the 2017 Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race. Drone footage by Klein Creative Media and Chris Barrios.…
LA Lifeguards Max First, Katie Hazelrigg win Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race
Lifeguards Max First and Katie Hazelrigg push through punishing conditions to win the Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race. …
International Surf Festival 2017: Swim, Surf, Sail, Volleyball,Taplin Bell, Medal of Valor
Complete coverage: International Surf Festival 2017 Swim, Surf, Sail, Volleyball,Taplin Bell, Medal of Valor…
Cream’wich in Manhattan Beach reinvents the ice cream sandwich
Cream'wich's Manhattan Beach business culture tends to be a bit relaxed compared to corporate America. However, hooking up with 7-Eleven had merits when you consider they have over 56,000 locations in 18 countries. …
Six Decades of Meatballs and Marinara Sauce [Restaurant review]
In 1953 Dwight Eisenhower was President, Elvis Presley graduated from high school, and a…
Garden Thai offers authentic Thai heat in Redondo Beach
The Garden Thai in small strip mall restaurant has little going on when it comes to ornamentation, but their cooking has the subtle use of powerful spices that is the hallmark of Thai cuisine. …
Whimsical, colorful art from José Lozano
Tales from the Neighborhood In Manhattan Beach, a solo show devoted to artist José…
South Bay arts calendar for Sept. 7 to 13
Thursday, September 7 Forever bonded “Mother and Child,” a group show that depicts the…
Hip-Hop heart-warmer Patti Cake$ is stylish and sweet [MOVIE REVIEW]
by Ryan Rojas/www.cinemacy.com What if 8 Mile starred a girl? This is essentially Patti Cake$,…
Letters to the Editor 9-7-2017
Letters to the Editor 8-31-17
Letters to the Editor 8-24-17
