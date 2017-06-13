Beach Cities Sports: Running, volleyball, water sports and more

Water Sports: Presented by the Jimmy Miller Foundation, the annual South Bay Dozen competition will take place Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Torrance Beach. For more information email southbaydozen@gmail.com or visit jimmymilerfoundation.org/events.

Lifeguards: The new Junior Guard Ocean Clinic provides a sample of what a junior lifeguard can expect. The free clinic is intended to build the confidence of first time attendees. The JG’s will participate in a safety talk, dry-land calisthenics, ocean conditions lectures, and some brief swimming activity. Sign-ups are limited to 200 per clinic on a first come, first serve basis. Clinics are restricted to new JG’s, no exceptions. Clinics run from June 19 – July 20 and July 24 – August 18 at Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles. For more information contact fire-juniorlifeguards@fire.lacounty.gov.

Beach Volleyball: The City of Manhattan Beach will be hosting a Father’s Day Volleyball Tournament on the south side of the pier on Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Father’s and their children compete in different divisions. Entry fees are $50 for 18 and Under Divisions; $100 for four-person teams of all ages., For more information, visit citymb.info.

The CBVA will be holding a Women’s Open “AVP Next,” tournament on Sunday, June 17. In addition, Women’s A division and Men’s AA and B tournaments will take place at the Manhattan Beach Pier. For more information, visit cbva.com.

Football: The Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner program is currently looking for players for the following divisions: Mighty Mite, Junior Pee Wee and Varsity. For more information, visit eteamz.com/redondobeach or email player agent atnmoreno74@verizon.net.

Boot Camp: The City of Manhattan Beach is holding Spring Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe Charles through June. Sessions are Mon.-Wed.-Fri from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. through June 30. Cost is $220 ($242 non-residents). Evening sessions take place Mon.-Wed. From 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.through June 28. Cost is $130 ($143 non resident). For information call 310-802-5448 or email mbparksandrec@mb.info. Charles also will be holding his $1,000 One Push-Up Challenge at the Village Runner 4th of July 5K in Redondo Beach. Now in its 16th year, the Push-Up Challenge is free to enter and will start approximately at 9:15 a.m.

Pickleball: Clinics are scheduled at the new pickleball courts at Clark Field in Hermosa Beach. Clinics for seniors (50 and over) will be held Friday, June 23. Call 310-318-0280 for more information.

Running: Starting and finishing at the Manhattan Beach Pier, the Manhattan Beach 5K takes places Saturday, June 24. The 5K race ($40) begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by Kids Races ($30) at 8:20 a.m. Contact Jeff Atkinson, jeff@olympianfitness.com or mb5k.com.

Registration is ongoing for the 24th Annual Village Runner 4th of July 5K and Firecracker Dash for kids. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and features chip timing, age division awards and cash prizes to the top three overall male and female runners. All participants will receive a 4th of July Run t-shirt. All kids dash finishers receive medals. Fees are $35 for the 5K and $25 for the Firecracker Dash (add $5 after June 5). Registration available online (villagerunner.com) or at Village Runner stores: 1811 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach; 1840 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Triathlon: Registration is open for the Hermosa Beach Triathlon to be held Sunday, July 9. The ¼-mile swim, 10-mile bike and 3-mile run begins at 7 a.m. Entry fees are $115 for individual, $180 for relay (add $10 after June 15). For more information, visit dayatthebeachtri.com.

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst will be hosting his annual MVPCAMP.COM summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 10-14 and Session II July 31-Aug.4. Both camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. The camp is geared for all levels of play and places an emphasis on keeping the FUN in fundamentals. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application at mvpcamp.com.

Sailing: On the second Sunday of every month, Waterfront Education will be holding a Pink Power Sailing and BBQ for girls and women at South Bay Sailing, 181 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. The event runs from 12 p.m. to sunset and costs $30 for adults; $10 for kids 13 and under. For more information or to RSVP, visit waterfronteducation.org.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium in , El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.