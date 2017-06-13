Advertisement
 Added on June 13, 2017  Randy Angel   , ,

Beach Cities Sports: Running, volleyball, water sports and more

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Water Sports: Presented by the Jimmy Miller Foundation, the annual South Bay Dozen competition will take place Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Torrance Beach. For more information email southbaydozen@gmail.com or visit jimmymilerfoundation.org/events.

Lifeguards: The new Junior Guard Ocean Clinic provides a sample of what a junior lifeguard can expect. The free clinic is intended to build the confidence of first time attendees. The JG’s will participate in a safety talk, dry-land calisthenics, ocean conditions lectures, and some brief swimming activity. Sign-ups are limited to 200 per clinic on a first come, first serve basis. Clinics are restricted to new JG’s, no exceptions. Clinics run from June 19 – July 20 and July 24 – August 18 at Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles. For more information contact fire-juniorlifeguards@fire.lacounty.gov.

Beach Volleyball: The City of Manhattan Beach will be hosting a Father’s Day Volleyball Tournament on the south side of the pier on Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Father’s and their children compete in different divisions. Entry fees are $50 for 18 and Under Divisions; $100 for four-person teams of all ages., For more information, visit citymb.info.

The CBVA will be holding a Women’s Open “AVP Next,” tournament on Sunday, June 17. In addition, Women’s A division and Men’s AA and B tournaments will take place at the Manhattan Beach Pier. For more information, visit cbva.com.

Football: The Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner program is currently looking for players for the following divisions: Mighty Mite, Junior Pee Wee and Varsity.  For more information, visit eteamz.com/redondobeach or email player agent atnmoreno74@verizon.net.

Boot Camp: The City of Manhattan Beach is holding Spring Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe Charles through June. Sessions are Mon.-Wed.-Fri from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. through June 30. Cost is $220 ($242 non-residents). Evening sessions take place Mon.-Wed. From 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.through June 28. Cost is $130 ($143 non resident). For information call 310-802-5448 or email mbparksandrec@mb.info. Charles also will be holding his $1,000 One Push-Up Challenge at the Village Runner 4th of July 5K in Redondo Beach. Now in its 16th year, the Push-Up Challenge is free to enter and will start approximately at 9:15 a.m.

Pickleball: Clinics are scheduled at the new pickleball courts at Clark Field in Hermosa Beach. Clinics for seniors (50 and over) will be held Friday, June  23. Call 310-318-0280 for more information.

Running: Starting and finishing at the Manhattan Beach Pier, the Manhattan Beach 5K takes places Saturday, June 24. The 5K race ($40) begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by Kids Races ($30) at 8:20 a.m. Contact Jeff Atkinson, jeff@olympianfitness.com or mb5k.com.

Registration is ongoing for the 24th Annual Village Runner 4th of July 5K and Firecracker Dash for kids. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and features chip timing, age division awards and cash prizes to the top three overall male and female runners. All participants will receive a 4th of July Run t-shirt. All kids dash finishers receive medals. Fees are $35 for the 5K and $25 for the Firecracker Dash (add $5 after June 5). Registration available online (villagerunner.com) or at Village Runner stores: 1811 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach; 1840 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Triathlon: Registration is open for the Hermosa Beach Triathlon to be held Sunday, July 9. The ¼-mile swim, 10-mile bike and 3-mile run begins at 7 a.m. Entry fees are $115 for individual, $180 for relay (add $10 after June 15). For more information, visit dayatthebeachtri.com.

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst will be hosting his annual MVPCAMP.COM summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 10-14 and Session II July 31-Aug.4. Both camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. The camp is geared for all levels of play and places an emphasis on keeping the FUN in fundamentals. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application at mvpcamp.com.

Sailing: On the second Sunday of every month, Waterfront Education will be holding a Pink Power Sailing and BBQ for girls and women at South Bay Sailing, 181 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. The event runs from 12 p.m. to sunset and costs $30 for adults; $10 for kids 13 and under. For more information or to RSVP, visit waterfronteducation.org.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit  surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium in , El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login