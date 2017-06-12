Advertisement
 Added on June 12, 2017  Judy Rae  

South Bay 2017 Happy Hour

Your happy hour listing for the South Bay

Come in and enjoy R/10 bartender Mackenzie Mathis’s delicious concoctions.

Monday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. Every Monday-Friday, 3 – 6 p.m.  

 

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

Offered daily  3 – 7 p.m.

 

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour weekdays from 5-7 p.m.

 

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

 

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos and other food Items. 4 – 7 p.m.  

 

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats Menu (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.

 

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 p.m. – close

 

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour is Mon-Fri  3 – 6 p.m.

 

The Standing Room

Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Hennessey’s bartender Matthew “Matty” Thornton prepares their signature Greyhound, Vodka and freshly squeezed OJ, and Hennessey lemonade.

Tuesday

 

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.  

 

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour 5-7 p.m.

 

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

 

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

 

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more; $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

 

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.

 

Orlando’s Pizzeria &  Birreria

$5 selected appetizers, selected craft beers; $6 selected house wines.  4 – 6 p.m.

 

R/10 Social House

Half price bottles of wine; $5 snacks and libations. 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.

 

The Standing Room

Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

zinc@shade bartender crafting signature cocktails for #SHADEHOUR.

 

Wednesday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.  

 

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour 5-7 p.m.

 

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

 

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

 

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

 

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7pm

 

Orlando’s Pizzeria &  Birreria

$5 selected appetizers and selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines.  4 – 6 p.m.

 

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.

 

The Standing Room

$15 Bulleit flights all day. Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Cafe Sevilla offers authentic Spanish cuisine.

Thursday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.  

 

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.

 

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

 

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

 

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

 

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3- 7 p.m.

 

 

Orlando’s Pizzeria &  Birreria

$5 selected appetizers and selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines,  4 – 6 p.m. $5 selected craft beers and $6 selected house wines, pizza 20% off. 9 – 11 p.m.

 

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.

 

The Standing Room

Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Bartender Ethan Surls prepares a spicy margarita, and a delicious Moscow Mule.

 

Friday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.  

 

Hennessey’s Tavern Happy Hour

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.

 

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

 

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

 

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

 

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

 

Killer Shrimp  at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.

Orlando’s Pizzeria &  Birreria

$5 selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 20% off pizza. 9 – 11 p.m.

 

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ragin Cajun Café

$1 off drinks and appetizers 3 – 6 p.m.

 

The Standing Room

Bulleit cocktails $6, Ward 8 $7, beer and a Bulleit $3, all day.

Food and drink specials, 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

Greenbelt bartender Noelani Sing prepares their signature Mango Bellini and freshly made Sangria.

Saturday

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

 

Orlando’s Pizzeria &  Birreria

$5 selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 20% off pizza. 9 – 11 p.m.

 

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Killer Shrimp at the  at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 5pm

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant bartenders Gabi Nunez, Felicity Alson and Natalia Balestra prepare their signature cocktails: KS Mojito, The Westside, Pieces of Eight, Ivy Gimlet and Swedish Daisy
The last 2 will be on happy hour during the month of June.

Sunday

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

 

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 3:30 – 6 p.m.

 

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

 

Killer Shrimp  at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 5 p.m.

