South Bay 2017 Happy Hour

Your happy hour listing for the South Bay

Monday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. Every Monday-Friday, 3 – 6 p.m.

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

Offered daily 3 – 7 p.m.

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour weekdays from 5-7 p.m.

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos and other food Items. 4 – 7 p.m.

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats Menu (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 p.m. – close

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour is Mon-Fri 3 – 6 p.m.

The Standing Room

Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour 5-7 p.m.

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more; $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.

Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria

$5 selected appetizers, selected craft beers; $6 selected house wines. 4 – 6 p.m.

R/10 Social House

Half price bottles of wine; $5 snacks and libations. 3 – 6 p.m.

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.

The Standing Room

Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour 5-7 p.m.

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7pm

Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria

$5 selected appetizers and selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines. 4 – 6 p.m.

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.

The Standing Room

$15 Bulleit flights all day. Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

Thursday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3- 7 p.m.

Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria

$5 selected appetizers and selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 4 – 6 p.m. $5 selected craft beers and $6 selected house wines, pizza 20% off. 9 – 11 p.m.

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

Ragin Cajun Café

Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.

The Standing Room

Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

Friday

zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach

“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.

Hennessey’s Tavern Happy Hour

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

Mediterraneo

Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.

Hennessey’s

$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.

HT Grill

$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the

Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.

Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria

$5 selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 20% off pizza. 9 – 11 p.m.

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

Ragin Cajun Café

$1 off drinks and appetizers 3 – 6 p.m.

The Standing Room

Bulleit cocktails $6, Ward 8 $7, beer and a Bulleit $3, all day.

Food and drink specials, 3 – 6 p.m.

Ws China Bistro

Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria

$5 selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 20% off pizza. 9 – 11 p.m.

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

Killer Shrimp at the at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 5pm

Sunday

Cafe Sevilla

Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour

The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food

3 – 7 p.m.

Greenbelt

Food and drink specials 3:30 – 6 p.m.

R/10 Social House

$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.

Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant

Happy Hour 3 – 5 p.m.

