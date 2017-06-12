South Bay 2017 Happy Hour
Your happy hour listing for the South Bay
Monday
zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach
“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. Every Monday-Friday, 3 – 6 p.m.
Cafe Sevilla
Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour
The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food
Offered daily 3 – 7 p.m.
Mediterraneo
Happy Hour weekdays from 5-7 p.m.
Greenbelt
Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.
Hennessey’s
$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos and other food Items. 4 – 7 p.m.
HT Grill
$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the
Bar Eats Menu (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.
Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant
Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.
R/10 Social House
$5 snacks and libations 3 p.m. – close
Ragin Cajun Café
Happy Hour is Mon-Fri 3 – 6 p.m.
The Standing Room
Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.
Ws China Bistro
Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.
Tuesday
zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach
“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.
Mediterraneo
Happy Hour 5-7 p.m.
Cafe Sevilla
Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour
The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food
3 – 7 p.m.
Greenbelt
Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.
Hennessey’s
$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more; $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.
HT Grill
$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the
Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.
Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant
Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.
Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria
$5 selected appetizers, selected craft beers; $6 selected house wines. 4 – 6 p.m.
R/10 Social House
Half price bottles of wine; $5 snacks and libations. 3 – 6 p.m.
Ragin Cajun Café
Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.
The Standing Room
Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.
Ws China Bistro
Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.
Wednesday
zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach
“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.
Mediterraneo
Happy Hour 5-7 p.m.
Cafe Sevilla
Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour
The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food
3 – 7 p.m.
Greenbelt
Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.
Hennessey’s
$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.
HT Grill
$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the
Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.
Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant
Happy Hour 3 – 7pm
Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria
$5 selected appetizers and selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines. 4 – 6 p.m.
R/10 Social House
$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.
Ragin Cajun Café
Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.
The Standing Room
$15 Bulleit flights all day. Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.
Ws China Bistro
Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.
Thursday
zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach
“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.
Mediterraneo
Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.
Cafe Sevilla
Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour
The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food
3 – 7 p.m.
Greenbelt
Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.
Hennessey’s
$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.
HT Grill
$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the
Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.
Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant
Happy Hour 3- 7 p.m.
Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria
$5 selected appetizers and selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 4 – 6 p.m. $5 selected craft beers and $6 selected house wines, pizza 20% off. 9 – 11 p.m.
R/10 Social House
$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.
Ragin Cajun Café
Happy Hour 3 – 6 p.m.
The Standing Room
Food and drink specials 3 – 6 p.m.
Ws China Bistro
Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.
Friday
zinc@shade, Manhattan Beach
“Shade Hour” Enjoy half priced signature appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine. 3 – 6 p.m.
Hennessey’s Tavern Happy Hour
$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.
Mediterraneo
Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.
Cafe Sevilla
Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour
The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food
3 – 7 p.m.
Greenbelt
Food and drink specials 4 – 6 p.m.
Hennessey’s
$5 selected cocktails, wines, drafts, well drinks and more. $5 seared ahi street tacos, and other food items. 4 – 7 p.m.
HT Grill
$4 select drafts, $5 select wines by the glass and select cocktails, $7 treats – from the
Bar Eats menu, (Lounge, Bar and Fire Pit only). 4 – 7 p.m.
Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant
Happy Hour 3 – 7 p.m.
Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria
$5 selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 20% off pizza. 9 – 11 p.m.
R/10 Social House
$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.
Ragin Cajun Café
$1 off drinks and appetizers 3 – 6 p.m.
The Standing Room
Bulleit cocktails $6, Ward 8 $7, beer and a Bulleit $3, all day.
Food and drink specials, 3 – 6 p.m.
Ws China Bistro
Food and drink specials 4 – 7 p.m.
Saturday
Cafe Sevilla
Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour
The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food
3 – 7 p.m.
Orlando’s Pizzeria & Birreria
$5 selected craft beers, $6 selected house wines, 20% off pizza. 9 – 11 p.m.
R/10 Social House
$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.
Killer Shrimp at the at the Mermaid Restaurant
Happy Hour 3 – 5pm
Sunday
Cafe Sevilla
Dollar for Dollar Happy Hour
The dollar amount spent on alcohol, get the equivalent in free food
3 – 7 p.m.
Greenbelt
Food and drink specials 3:30 – 6 p.m.
R/10 Social House
$5 snacks and libations 3 – 6 p.m.
Killer Shrimp at the Mermaid Restaurant
Happy Hour 3 – 5 p.m.
