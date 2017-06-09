About Town in Redondo Beach: RBPD’s internet “meet-up” spot

RBPD establishes internet purchase

Meet-Up Spots at police station

The Redondo Beach Police Department has established an official “Meetup Spot” for buyers and sellers using internet or mobile marketplace applications “OfferUp.”

These meetup spots are sometimes referred to as “Internet Purchase Exchange Locations,” and allow for buyers and sellers to avoid giving personal information like home addresses. Instead, they may now opt to use the Redondo Beach Police Station as a meeting spot to complete their in-person transactions with peace of mind.

The Redondo Beach Police station has 24 hour video monitoring, and the use of the location is intended to promote secure transaction sites for buyers and sellers from online marketplaces. Two 12×18 aluminum “Meetup Spot” signs have been posted in the front of the Redondo Beach Police station for the community to use and to provide a deterrent to criminal intent and activity.

Leadership Redondo Class of 2016

to present ‘Unity Bell’ to RUHS students

The Leadership Redondo Class of 2016 will present the ”Unity Bell,” their class service project, to the students of Redondo Union High School.

“As a community service organization sponsored by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce since 2001, we strive to enrich and educate citizens about the city of Redondo Beach and also provide back to our community with a class project annually,” said Fernando Rosario, Class of 2016’s Project Leader. “This is the culmination of the class of 2016’s program, and we’re very excited to gift the ‘Unity Bell’ to this year’s graduating class.”

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.