Skechers Friendship Walk raises $1.4 million for South Bay schools, scholarships

Six South Bay education foundations received checks totaling nearly $1 million from the Skechers Foundation during a celebration at the Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach on March 2. An additional $434,000 was presented to the Friendship Foundation, which assists South Bay children with special needs. The money represented proceeds from the Eighth Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship walk held last October. Over 12,000 people participated in the walk from the Manhattan Beach pier to the Hermosa Beach pier, and back. Since the first walk in 2009, over 54,000 walkers have helped raise over $7 million for the Friendship Foundation and local schools. At the March check distribution, Skechers president Michael Greenberg announced that his company’s foundation will also contribute $100,000 for college scholarships, nationwide. For more about the Skechers Friendship walk visit SkechersFriendshipWalk.com.

Photos by Kat Monk (KATMONK.COM)

Friendship Foundation executive director Yossi Mintz, Skechers Foundation public relations manager Stacey Held, Manhattan Beach Superintendent Mike Matthews, Skechers president Michael Greenberg, Manhattan Ed foundation partnership director Hava Manasse, Skechers Foundation executive director Robin Curren, Manhattan Ed Foundation executive director Farnaz Golshani Flechner, Manhattan Ed Foundation board members Jen Fenton and Michelle McDonald and Friendship Foundation recreation leaders Sylvia Martinez and Shelly Johnson. Friendship Foundation executive director Yossi Mintz, Skechers Foundation public relations manager Stacey Held, Hermosa school board members Shauna Mullins and Monique Vranesh, Skechers Foundation executive director Robyn Curren, Hermosa school board members Donna Gin and Steve Mullins, Hermosa Ed Foundation president Carla Persell and Skechers president Michael Greenberg. Friendship Foundation executive director Yossi Mintz, Skechers Foundation public relations manager Stacey Held, Skechers Foundation executive director Robyn Curren, Skechers president Michael Greenberg, Redondo Ed Foundation president Hanh Archer, Redondo school board members Chad Castle and Sandra Fuchs and Redondo superintendent Dr. Steven Keller. Friendship Foundation program manager Brian Gelbach, Friendship Foundation executive director Yossi Mintz, Skechers Foundation public relations manager Stacey Held, Friendship Foundation board member Ed Kaminsky, Skechers Foundation executive director Robin Curren, Skechers president Michael Greenberg. Friendship Foundation managing director Nina Patel, recreation leader Shelley Johnson, school program manager Elyse Ares, recreation leader Sylvia Martinez, program coordinator Shannon Jones, office manager Cherae Clark, board member Portia Cohen and John Pollitt and Abby Pollitt. Friendship Foundation executive director Yossi Mintz, Skechers Foundation public relations manager Stacey Held, El Segundo superintendent Melissa Moore, Skechers Foundation executive director Robin Curren, El Segundo Ed Foundation CEO Carol Pirsktuk, Continental Development community affairs director Sherry Kramer and Skechers president Michael Greenberg.

