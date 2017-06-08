Advertisement
 Judy Rae  

Skechers Friendship Walk raises $1.4 million for South Bay schools, scholarships

Six South Bay education foundations received checks totaling nearly $1 million from the Skechers Foundation during a celebration at the Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach on March 2. An additional $434,000 was presented to the Friendship Foundation, which assists South Bay children with special needs. The money represented proceeds from the Eighth Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship walk held last October. Over 12,000 people participated in the walk from the Manhattan Beach pier to the Hermosa Beach pier, and back. Since the first walk in 2009, over 54,000 walkers have helped raise over $7 million for the Friendship Foundation and local schools. At the March check distribution, Skechers president Michael Greenberg announced that his company’s foundation will also contribute $100,000 for college scholarships, nationwide. For more about the Skechers Friendship walk visit SkechersFriendshipWalk.com.

Photos by Kat Monk (KATMONK.COM)

