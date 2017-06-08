Beach Schools – Redondo Ed Foundation

remembers Ciara Smith

The Redondo Union High School Jazz Band performed for nearly 500 guests at the Second Annual Redondo Beach Education Foundation Spring Gala last month at the Portofino Inn. At the start of the evening, RBEF president Hanh Archer quieted the crowd for a moment of silence in memory of Parras School student Ciara Smith, who died in a bicycle audience the previous week. Later in the evening Superintendent Steven Keller recognized former RBEF president Ted Craddock for his years of leadership. The evening included dinner, wine and craft beer tasting, and a silent and live auction that raised more than $100,000.

Photo by Kevin Cody

Redondo Union High School saxophone players. Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi field representative Andrew DeBlock, Hanh Archer and Superintendent Steven Keller. School Board member Anita Avrick, Marci Klein, Mickey Marraffino, Hanh Archer and Andy Avrick. Tom Otto and Ed Foundation board member Chad Castle George Vucho and friend. Redondo Union High jazz band members. Redondo Union High ban director Raymond Vizcarra and Alex Smith Teresa Klinker and Chris Abbe. Redondo Beach Education Foundation President Hanh Archer, School Board President Brad Waller, School Board member Brad Serkin and wife and South Bay Adult School Principal Anthony Taranto.

