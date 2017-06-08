Advertisement
Beach Schools – Redondo Ed Foundation

remembers Ciara Smith

The Redondo Union High School Jazz Band performed for nearly 500 guests at the Second Annual Redondo Beach Education Foundation Spring Gala last month at the Portofino Inn. At the start of the evening, RBEF president Hanh Archer quieted the crowd for a moment of silence in memory of Parras School student Ciara Smith, who died in a bicycle audience the previous week. Later in the evening Superintendent Steven Keller recognized former RBEF president Ted Craddock for his years of leadership. The evening included dinner, wine and craft beer tasting, and a silent and live auction that raised more than $100,000.

For more information about the Redondo Ed Foundation visit RBEF.org.

Photo by Kevin Cody

