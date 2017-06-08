Beach Sports – Big Wave Challenge Award

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club’s annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Following a video of the 2016-17 winter surf by Greg Browning, nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. The award went to Meistrell for a 25-foot wall he dropped into at the Redondo Breakwater on January 24. Also recognized were nominees for the Hard Charger Award, which is presented to a big wave rider under 18. The nominees were Billy Atkinson, Cody Purcell, Nathaniel Harris and Chad Parks. The award was presented to Atkinson for a Breakwater bomb he caught the same day Meistrell caught his award winning wave.

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

Parker Browning and Connor Beatty. Brothers Ed and Bobby McKeegan. Jani Lange and Wright Adaza. Big Wave Challenge Award winner Tracey Meistrell (center) with nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure. Ken and Norma Pagliaro. SBBC president Tom Horton and Greg McEwan. Nathaniel Harris is congratulate by dad on his Hard Charger nomination. Tracey Meistrell and dad Ronnie and Angelo Luhrsen with dad Michael. Emcee Mark Cole with Hard Charger award winner Billy Atkinson (center), and nominees Cody Purcell, Nathaniel Harris and Chad Parks. Bob Sievers, Chris Wells and Alex Gray.

